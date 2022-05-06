Halifax's forgotten Gorsebrook Golf Club

Until the mid-20th Century, the centrepiece of Halifax's south end neighbourhood was the 18-hole Gorsebrook Golf Club.

“It was built on the estate a privateer named Enos Cullins," said Halifax historian Blair Beed. "The family rented it out for a golf course in the early 1900's.”

It was popular golf course that took up a huge parcel of land in including what is now Saint Mary's University.

“The first nine holes were to South Street," said Beed. "And then they acquired across Inglis Street for the next nine holes.”

The golf course closed in the mid 1940's when the land was sold off.

“In the war time, the military bought some for barracks and it was divided it up," said Beed. "The city bought it for a park and two schools and Saint Mary’s University bought it for its campus.”

Now, there are several markers scattered around the neighbourhood that serve as reminders that the golf course existed.

“There are a couple of memories that are still there," said John Bishop, who grew up near the course. "Like the stone pillars that were the entrances and exits of the golf club.”

Beed said if you look closely at the sloping land, the area still has the appearance of a golf course.

“The topography shows you it was a challenging hill,” said Beed.

Beed also said Gorsebrook Park and Gorsebrook School serve as historic reminders that a golf course was once located in south end Halifax.