Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off

Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.

Police say Meagher Park was "physically secured" early this morning by city staff while officers were on hand to assist.

Police say campers were offered alternative housing options.

Last month, the city cited health and safety concerns -- including a rat infestation -- for demanding people leave the park by July 17 so that it could be cleaned.

The city in June approved four parks where a total of 32 people can set up tents and receive services that include bathrooms, but Meagher Park was not on the list.

Police say they cleared and fenced off the park in a way that was meant to reduce trauma and protect public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.