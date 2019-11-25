HALIFAX – Monday was Day 1 in learning a new way of getting around for many people who depend on Halifax Transit.

"The only change I don't like is the 66, it doesn't go out to Burnside or Sackville, it stops at Highfield, that's one of the main buses I take," said transit user Christopher Fawcett.

A few people forgot about the changes that took effect Monday morning.

"I'm surprised," said transit user Geraldine Cooper. "Wouldn't it be something if we came up to 15 and the bus don't go here no more. I'd say 'oh my God.'"

Some areas, including Beaver Bank and Purcell's Cove are seeing some major adjustments to the schedule.

"There are certainly areas where there are more connections, more transfers, but at the same time, particularly the changes made today, a lot of it is about bringing better direct express service for morning rush commuters as well," said Patricia Hughes of Halifax Transit.

The union representing transit operators is not happy about the new schedule.

"One bus trip could be two or three," said Ken Wilson of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508. "Moving to a transfer-based system has concerns, it's all driven on connectivity and our transit system running in the peninsula city -- not longitude-latitude -- creates concerns."

Monday is only one part of a complete system overhaul.

"Fifty per cent of the routes have been implemented, so still to come are Dartmouth and the Halifax peninsula," Hughes said.

Transit user Amanda Cleveland took it in stride.

"At first, it's a little hard to get used to and I just go with it, I get used to it, that's the way it goes, they need to make changes sometimes," Cleveland said.