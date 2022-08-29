Halifax Transit staff shortages cause disruptions in ferry service
Halifax's ferry service is facing disruptions and cancellations due to staffing shortages.
The city's transit authority says that after 2 p.m. for at least the next two weeks the Alderney Ferry will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes due to crew availability.
Halifax Transit is also announcing that the Woodside Ferry is cancelling six return trips between Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., today.
The news of reduced ferry service between Halifax and Dartmouth comes after 75 city bus weekday trips were recently cancelled because of a lack of transit staff.
Shane O'Leary, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508, said earlier this month that it's never been harder to recruit and retain transit staff.
O'Leary says low hourly wages and long work hours are to blame.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
