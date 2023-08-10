Halifax Wanderers announce launch of women’s team, commitment to League 1 Atlantic
A new semi-professional soccer team is coming to Halifax in 2024.
In a news release Thursday, the Halifax Wanderers announced they’ve committed to create the club’s first-ever women’s team to compete in League1 Atlantic, which is expected to launch in 2024.
League1 Atlantic is set to be “the highest level of women’s soccer in Atlantic Canada and the second highest level of men’s soccer behind the Halifax Wanderers of the Canadian Premier League,” according to League1 Canada’s website.
“The time is now to commit to the women’s game in Nova Scotia,” said Derek Martin, founder and president of the Halifax Wanderers.
“Our ambition is to one day have both men’s and women’s professional football playing out of a permanent stadium at the Wanderers Grounds. We feel League1 Atlantic offers us the best opportunity to begin pursuing that ambition.”
The Wanderers say the organization is committed to fielding a team in both the men’s and women’s divisions for the 2024 season.
The new women’s team will have its own name and logo, which the Wanderers say will be revealed in the coming months.
“The goal is to develop future professional players from the region and work towards the long-term vision of having a women’s professional team in Halifax,” reads a statement from the Wanderers.
