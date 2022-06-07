Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the world

The fourth largest cruise ship in the world -- The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas -- arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.

The ship is 360 meters long, weighs 226,838 tonnes, and can carry 5,600 people, plus crew -- making it the largest cruise vessel to call on Halifax.

Oasis of the Seas boasts 16 decks, a basketball court, water park, 30-foot diving platforms and a zip line.

The ship is scheduled to leave Halifax at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will arrive in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.