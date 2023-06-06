Hammonds Plains Road reopens, all Halifax-area students return to school after wildfires

Hammonds Plains Road reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning more than week after wildfires began in the Halifax area.

Officials say the fires in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas are contained, though crews continue to deal with hot spots and flare ups.

An evacuation order was lifted for the Upper Hammonds Plains area, off Pockwock Road, on Monday night. However, residents still cannot return to their homes on Bonsai Drive, Cypress Court and Yew Street.

The areas significantly impacted by the fires are not expected to reopen for up to 10 days.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says residents in the area of significant impact can visit the Captain William Spry Community Centre in Spryfield on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents will be able to speak with municipal staff about the status of their property and see photos of their homes.

The HRM also says major insurance companies will be available to speak with residents at the Canada Games Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

COMFORT CENTRE

The Black Point & Area Community Centre on St Margarets Bay Road is open as a comfort centre from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily until further notice.

SCHOOLS

All Halifax area schools reopened Tuesday.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says the following schools have been inspected and no air quality concerns have been reported:

Bay View High

Hammonds Plains Consolidated

Kingswood Elementary

Madeline Symonds Middle School

HRCE says the schools have been cleaned and the air filters have been replaced.

Additional support staff will also be at the schools over the coming days to help students in need.

TRANSIT

Halifax Transit Route 433 remains on detour Tuesday, starting and ending at the West Bedford Park and Ride location 120 Innovation Drive.

The HRM says there will be no service on Hammonds Plains Road from Gary Martin Drive to the Tantallon Park and Ride.

WELL WATER TESTING

Well water testing kits could be picked up by residents in the evacuation zones early Tuesday at Station 50 at 2050 Hammonds Plains Rd.

The HRM said on Twitter around 11:30 a.m. that due to limited capacity for lab testing, no more testing kits were available for distribution Tuesday.

Halifax Water has also set up water stations where residents can fill containers with drinking water.

The water stations are available at the following locations:

134 Micmac Dr. at Micmac Drive Park

290 White Hills Run at Madeline Symonds Middle School

297 Pockwock Rd. at the White Hills Care Centre

711 Pockwock Rd. at the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Centre

FOOD WASTE

The HRM is providing drop-off food waste bins for residents in Phase 1 and Phase 2 areas that experienced power loss during the mandatory evacuation.

There will be drop-off bins at the following locations on Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

20 Greenhill Rd. at the tennis courts

19 Glen Arbour Way at Eisenhauer Park

446 Sandwick Dr. at Sandwick Park

1452 White Hills Run at White Hills Park

120 Cedarcrest Dr. at Salty Dips Park

134 Micmac Dr. at Micmac Park

