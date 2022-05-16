‘He has given me hope’: Co-workers recovering, share special bond, after liver transplant
Two co-workers involved in a living liver transplant in Alberta are making amazing progress two weeks after the major surgery in Edmonton.
The recipient, Karla Frisko, had the last of her IV tubes removed on Sunday -- something she called a “game-changer,” especially since she was allowed to sit outside in the Edmonton sunshine for a while.
The 46-year-old Calgary woman, who is the younger sister of CTV Atlantic anchor and reporter Bruce Frisko, is also getting more mobile, developing more of an appetite, and participating in regular physiotherapy.
Doctors determined a transplant was the only remedy after Frisko was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare condition that causes a narrowing of the bile ducts.
She had been on the transplant list since July 2021, but says her procedure wasn't considered enough of a priority to make her eligible for an organ from a deceased donor.
Friends and family were screened under Alberta’s Living Liver Donation Program, but most were ruled out.
Discouraged, Frisko vented about the situation during a work call that included Scott Watson, a relatively new employee at Sun Life Financial, where they’re both employed.
It was a conversation that would change both of their lives.
"Karla just made a huge impression on me when she told me her story," Watson told CTV News Calgary on April 29.
"I had this overwhelming feeling when we were talking that I should go and get tested,” he said.
Watson was a match and the surgery was performed on May 2.
Karla Frisko enjoys the sunshine in Edmonton, Alta., on May 15, 2022, as she recovers from a liver transplant. (Submitted: Kim Fiesel)
Karla Frisko enjoys the sunshine in Edmonton as she recovers. (Submitted: Kim Fiesel)
Frisko was in the operating room for 12 hours; Watson for more than six.
Surgical teams removed her liver and replaced it with part of his.
Doctors say they’re both healing nicely and both organs appear to be functioning well.
Although pain management remains a work in progress for both patients, Watson was released from hospital in Edmonton a little more than a week ago and cleared to return home to Calgary on Saturday.
Scott Watson is seen in hospital in Edmonton. He donated part of his liver to Karla Frisko -- a co-worker he barely knew. (Submitted: Joe Connors)
Scott Watson is seen in hospital in Edmonton. (Submitted: Joe Connors)
In an Instagram post, where he’s been documenting the journey to a growing number of followers, Watson admitted the three-hour car ride wasn’t the most comfortable he’d ever had, but was doing well, all things considered.
The two have video-chatted regularly before and after the surgery, and will doubtless share a lasting bond long after they have healed.
“Hope. He has given me hope,” Frisko said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The victims of the Buffalo Tops grocery store shooting
The Buffalo Police Department late Sunday released the names of the 10 victims killed in the shooting. Three people were also wounded.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
NEW | Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
-
Video of brazen carjackings released by police north of Toronto
Police in York Region have released new video footage of a series of brazen carjackings as they warn drivers about a spike in violent incidents targeting luxury vehicles.
-
Ontario reports two new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Bikes allowed on CTrains at all hours as part of summer pilot
A new Calgary Transit pilot that allows bicycles on CTrains at all times, including peak travel hours, is now in effect.
-
Upcoming Victoria Day weekend prompts ATV safety warning from province
According to the government, Alberta saw 6,908 ATV-related emergency room and urgent care visits between 2015 and 2020.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner calls for independence in public health director role in final report on long-term care home deaths
The government of Quebec needs to ensure the role of the public health director is independent and without any 'political constraint,' a Quebec coroner has recommended in a final report into deaths at long-term care homes during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec should 'ideally' aim for 100,000 immigrants per year, says CPQ
Quebec should aim to welcome 100,000 immigrants per year, according to the Conseil du patronat (CPQ).
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid in sex crimes against teen, police seeking other victims
A Parkland County man has been charged in connection to sex crimes involving a teenager, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
Northern Ontario
-
Loose cows threatened at Old Woman Bay north of the Sault
Complaints about people hunting and shooting roaming cows in the area of Old Woman Road, on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, were reported by the OPP in tweets late Saturday and early Sunday.
-
Three new forest fires discovered in northeast
Three new forest fires were discovered in northeastern Ontario
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
London
-
Pick-up strikes school bus during morning commute
No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck reportedly struck the back of a school bus on Monday morning.
-
Vehicle struck by bullet in south London, Ont.
The call came in just before midnight and police responded to the area of Wellington Road south and Bradley Avenue.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in North Kildonan: WPS
Winnipeg police say human remains found in North Kildonan early Monday morning are believed to be the result of a homicide.
-
'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
'Expect to be wowed': A preview of the new Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada
After almost four years on the runway, the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada has spread its wings into a new space.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ottawa's Terry Fox statue to move to make way for new parliamentary building
The Terry Fox statue across from Parliament Hill will need to be moved to make way for a new building to house MPs and senators, committee rooms and an Indigenous Peoples' space.
-
Ottawa high school that held dress code 'blitz' to hold discussions with students
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est continues to investigate the dress code "blitz" at École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges last Thursday, which students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Saskatoon
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
10,000 trees with an antique-lined walking trail: A look inside this $2.4M Kindersley acreage
A home in western Saskatchewan stands out for its prairie views — with thousands of trees planted on the property and a unique walking trail.
-
Video shows suspect smashing his way into Prince Albert building
A video shared by Prince Albert police shows a suspect smashing his way into a residential building.
Vancouver
-
Endangered whales featured in Canada Post's latest stamps series
Canada Post unveiled a new line of stamps Monday that are meant to raise awareness of the plight of five endangered species of whales.
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to remain high after breaking records over the weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to remain at or near record-breaking levels in the coming days, after reaching a new all-time high over the weekend.
Regina
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
-
'Why Not Weyburn': New campaign encourages more people to consider making Weyburn home
A new campaign launched by the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce hopes to get more people to consider making the city in southeastern Saskatchewan home.
-
City wide clean up a teaching moment for Moose Jaw youth
Community members in Moose Jaw took part in the city's annual spring clean up on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in Courtenay, B.C.
A motorcycle rider has been transported to hospital in critical condition following an overnight crash in Courtenay, B.C.
-
Communities on Island's west coast promise crackdown on illegal camping
After experiencing an "unacceptably high level" of illegal and backroad camping over the last two summers, communities on Vancouver Island's west coast are collectively urging visitors to make reservations and only stay at authorized campgrounds.