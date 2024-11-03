‘He’s a trooper’: Riverview, N.B., community comes out to support boy through running, walking, and biking

It was a brisk afternoon, but nothing was going to stop Levi Sutherland from seeing his friends.

Levi was one of around 150 participants for the Iron Run, a five-kilometre walk, run and bike benefit in Riverview’s Mill Creek Creek Nature Park.

The 16-year-old continues to recover from a diving accident that almost took his life back in June.

Levi and his friends Chase Nagle, Elliot Arbuckle, and Weston Baisley were celebrating the last day of school in a pool when Levi had a freak accident.

His friends acted quickly and saved Levi’s life.

His recovery started at the IWK Hospital in Halifax before beginning treatment with the team at the Stan Cassidy Centre in Fredericton.

Paralyzed from the waist down with diminished upper body function, Kelly Sutherland said her son is doing pretty well.

“This is his first weekend home overnight, so it’s been a few adjustments, but he’s excited to get home and back to the community and his friends,” said Kelly.

The event was organized by the Riverview High School community and Christina Stewart Nagle, the mother of one of the boys who saved Levi.

Kelly said the commitment from the whole community was heartfelt.

“Unbelievable really. We just had no idea how these things would go and people keep coming up with unique ways to support us and we just really feel the love,” said Kelly.

Levi Sutherland at the finish line of Sunday's Iron Run in Riverview. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Sunday’s Iron Run was a fundraiser to help pay for renovations to the Sutherland home so Levi can have better mobility around the house.

A ramp needs to be built and hallways and bathrooms have to be adjusted to accommodate his chair.

Levi’s uncle Matt Sutherland said his nephew is doing well.

“He’s a trooper. He’s always positive. He’s learning to adapt to a new way of life and a new way of moving and seeing the world and kind of getting around, but to watch him is encouraging,” said Matt.

Matt said Levi’s parents and two sisters are still getting used to a new way of living.

“They’re adjusting and their life has changed now. It’s not that their life is harder or worse necessarily. There’s financial burdens, there’s going to be trials to work through. Overall, they’re just learning how to adapt to that new way of life,” said Matt.

Around 150 people took part in the event on Sunday. (CTV/Derek Haggett)The run was co-organized by Grade 12 student Hazen Rossiter as part of a course at Riverview High.

“I would do it without the leadership course. I’m happy to help. I’m happy what we’re doing here is helping Levi. I would do this either way,” said Hazen.

Levi politely declined an interview but said he was thrilled to see many of his old friends and classmates.

He’s hoping he’ll be home fulltime in the very near future.

A GoFundMe page for Levi is still open for those who want to support him and his family.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.