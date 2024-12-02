'He's an example to live by': Filmmaker Spencer MacKay, fixture of IWK Telethon, passes away

A young Halifax filmmaker known for his dedication to the IWK Telethon, and who is a familiar face to CTV News viewers, has died at the age of 27.

Spencer MacKay passed away Wednesday at his home in Halifax.

MacKay, who was born with a rare form of dwarfism, is being remembered for his bubbling personality, cheerful outlook, and infectious belly laugh.

Born with a number of health challenges, MacKay spent the first 18 years of his life at the IWK Health Centre. His condition required hundreds of checkups and appointments at the children’s hospital in Halifax, earning him a special bond with staff members.

A statement from the IWK Foundation says MacKay was “an IWK icon.”

“Spencer truly defied the odds and demonstrated strength, resilience and an unmatched passion for living each day to its fullest,” reads the statement.

“His smile was infectious, his laugh contagious, and he brought sheer joy to everyone who had the privilege of spending time with him. He was humble and grateful for the opportunity to bring hope to others while sharing his positive spirit and zest for life. We watched and cheered as he broke down barriers for those living with a disability, and his feisty determination undeniably paved the road for his tremendous success and accomplishments.”

Many CTV News viewers will recognize MacKay as he appeared on the annual IWK Telethon and had a special connection with Steve Murphy.

Each year, MacKay would sit with the former CTV Atlantic News at Six anchor and share a heartwarming story to inspire others.

“He used to steal the show on the telethon. Who knows how much money he raised for the telethon just by being so charming every single time he was on,” said Jayson Baxter, former CTV Atlantic News at Five host.

The Children’s Wish Foundation named MacKay the Champion Child of Nova Scotia in 2005. The honour allowed him to join other champions from across the country, flying to Ottawa, attending Parliament and meeting the prime minister, before heading to Disney World.

It was just one of his staple accomplishments during his life, which he dedicated to giving back.

Five years later, MacKay received the Power of Positive Change Award, presented by the premier of Nova Scotia.

Not only did MacKay inspire those living with a disability, his “never quit” attitude was admired by many.

“I found him inspiring. We all have different issues in life, he had issues more serious than most but again, it didn't stop him from getting the most out of life. He's an example to live by,” said Baxter.

“I'm really grateful that I got to know the man Spencer McKay over the past decade, and I valued his friendship and I'm going to miss my friend.”

A love for filmmaking

MacKay always had a love for filmmaking and was willing to help mentor those entering the industry.

He graduated from the Nova Scotia Community College film program, which opened the door to his dream career.

“He loved being a storyteller and a filmmaker. Loved broadcasting, loved your own Steve Murphy, I used to think he wanted his job,” said Gillivan. “He just loved being around it, he just loved being around storytelling that was his thing.”

Since then, MacKay wrote and directed several short films, including “Same Nightmare,” which was featured at the Nova Scotia Film Festival.

He also had a love for stand-up comedy, which led him to perform at various venues in Halifax.

MacKay was the proud recipient of many awards for both his filmmaking and his love of giving back.

Celebration of life

A celebration of life will be held at the JA Snow Funeral Home on Lacewood Drive in Halifax on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, MacKay’s family says they will be accepting donations for the IWK Foundation, or another charity of the donor’s choice, on his behalf.

