'He's really shaken up': Homeless advocate posts dumpster video online

Surveillance video of a man being dumped into a garbage truck from a dumpster in Moncton, N.B., has been posted online.

Charlie Burrell posted the video on the Humanity Project's Facebook page Friday morning with a viewer discretion warning.

The man can clearly be heard screaming as a dumpster full of cardboard he was sleeping in was dumped into the back of a truck.

A Good Samaritan who was in the neighbourhood at the time heard the screams and called 911.

He was rescued by members of the Moncton Fire Department at the intersection of St. George and High streets shortly after.

Burrell said on Friday he posted the video to bring awareness to what's happening in the community with the homeless population.

"There's a lot of people that are in tents or makeshift shelters," said Burrell. "And unfortunately, they're left with either, stay outside in the harsh elements or climb inside of a dumpster to try and keep out of the wind and stay warm. I think we as a society can do better than that."

Burrell said the man did not want to share his story with the media, but did say he is OK.

"He's doing alright. He's really shaken up. I can't even imagine how scared he must have been when that happened. If it was me, I would have been scared for my life. That's a scary situation," said Burrell.

Jeremy Leger, who plans on staying at a nearby shelter, said a lot of people sleep in cardboard dumpsters.

"The cardboard keeps the heat quite a bit," said Leger. "You've got four walls and a roof I guess, but that is the dangerous part. You never know when that truck is going to show up."

As of Friday, a nearby resource centre on St. George Street can accommodate up to 60 people if the city's other shelters are full, or if there is extreme weather.

