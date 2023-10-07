Atlantic

    • Head-on collision in P.E.I. leaves two dead, another two injured

    RCMP

    Police say a three-year-old girl and 52-year-old man have died, and two others are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Coleman, P.E.I.

    Prince District RCMP, along with fire and EMS, responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mud Road and MacPhee Road around 7 p.m. Friday.

    According to police, the 52-year-old man was the driver of one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    “The other vehicle was driven by the 27-year-old woman and she was travelling with two children. The 3-year-old was also pronounced dead at the scene,” said Scott Ferris, with the P.E.I. RCMP, in a news release Saturday.

    Police say the woman and the other child, a six-year-old, were both transported to Prince County Hospital with serious injuries. The child was later sent to the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax.

    According to the release, an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the P.E.I. Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

