Health-care clinics to open at some N.S. pharmacies under new pilot project

Pharmacists at some Nova Scotia pharmacies will soon be able to provide more health-care services as part of a new pilot project.

The Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinics program will be piloted in a dozen pharmacies across the province.

A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia website.

"We are improving access to primary care in Nova Scotia one pharmacy clinic appointment at a time. These clinics will be a quicker, easier way for people to get care and stay healthy. We are thrilled pharmacists will be able to practise to their full scope and be part of the solution for better health care in our province,” said Allison Bodnar, the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, in a release Tuesday.

Clinic appointments open Wednesday and more locations are expected in the spring.

The province says participating pharmacists will have dedicated time to see patients with common illnesses and people on medications for chronic diseases.

Nova Scotians can currently see pharmacists for certain medical services, including assessment and treatment for UTIs, shingles, contraception, Lyme disease and prescription renewals.

Under the new pilot project, they will be able to test, diagnose and treat patients for strep throat.

Pharmacists will also be able to prescribe and manage medications for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and 31 minor ailments, such as minor joint and muscle pains, eczema, cold sores and heartburn.

"I've been a pharmacist for 22 years, and our role in health care has changed a lot in that time. These new clinics will allow me to use my skills, training and knowledge like never before. I'm eager for the clinic to open and cherish the opportunity to play such a critical role in the delivery of health care in my community,” said Alvin Thompkins, a pharmacist in Dartmouth, N.S.

The province is spending just under $1 million on the project.

"We need to change how we deliver health care to help Nova Scotians get the care they need faster," said Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson.

"Pharmacists are highly trained health-care professionals. We're building and testing a system where they can use all their training and skills to give people the care they need, in a place that's often the closest place to home - their pharmacy. In doing this, we will help people stay well, and free up emergency departments for emergencies."