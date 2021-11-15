Health officials in New Brunswick report 40 new COVID-19 cases

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Health officials are also reporting 49 more recoveries from the disease, which drops the number of active cases to 525.

There are 21 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care.

Officials are declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's First Nation in Fredericton, which has 13 confirmed cases of the disease.

Members of the province's rapid outbreak management team have been deployed to assist the community.

About 86.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.