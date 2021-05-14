FREDERICTON -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today, all among people under the age of 40.

Four of the cases are in the Fredericton area and one is in the Saint John region.

There are now 116 active cases in the province, with six patients hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care.

Another four New Brunswickers are hospitalized with COVID-19 out of province.

More than 300,000 people in the province have now received at least one dose of vaccine, representing more than 44 per cent of the province's population over the age of 12.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 2,045 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 41 related deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.