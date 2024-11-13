ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Health PEI records blown away by strong winds

    Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld  Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld 
    Health PEI says strong winds are responsible for the disappearance of a “small amount” of paper records.

    According to the health authority, the incident occurred Wednesday morning when the paper records were carried off by the wind.

    “The records involved were no longer active and may have contained limited information about individuals who are now deceased,” reads a statement from Health PEI.

    Staff were able to retrieve most of the records, but the health authority asks anyone who finds any of the papers to return them to the Charlottetown offices of Health PEI or call 902-569-7734.

