    Heart and Stroke Nova Scotia TV Bingo plays five regular games plus a bonus game every week.

    Game play is restricted to Nova Scotia residents who are 16 years and older.

    Click here to find out where you can buy your TV bingo cards.

    Bingo packages for the current week’s game will be available until 7 p.m. on the evening of the broadcast.

    If you have potential bingo, call the toll-free Bingo Winner Hotline: 1-844-844-0999. For game rules, click here.

    Heart and Stroke Nova Scotia TV Bingo airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on CTV2 and ctvatlantic.ca.

    Heart and Stroke Nova Scotia TV Bingo is paid programming. This program may include segments which have been paid for by the organizations or individuals featured in the show. Bingo License: AGD-310166-21

