    • Heat warnings blanket the Maritimes Wednesday, humidex values expected to reach mid 30s

    A child runs through a water feature on the Halifax waterfront on July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A child runs through a water feature on the Halifax waterfront on July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Heat warnings are in effect across all three Maritime provinces cautioning of very warm and humid conditions Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday.

    Nova Scotia

    Heat warnings are in effect across Nova Scotia Wednesday, except for the most western areas of the province.

    Environment Canada says maximum daytime temperatures could reach near 28 C, with the humidex near 37.

    Temperatures are forecasted to go down to near 20 C overnight.

    “The humid conditions will improve for most across the province by Wednesday night. Parts of northern Nova Scotia may continue to see hot and humid conditions lasting into Thursday,” the warning reads.

    New Brunswick

    Most of New Brunswick is under heat warnings Wednesday, excluding the Fundy Coast.

    The warnings say the maximum daytime temperatures will reach near 30 C, with the humidex reaching anywhere from 36 to 40 in the afternoon.

    Environment Canada says the warmest conditions Wednesday are expected in areas stretching from Woodstock to Sussex.

    The agency says temperatures are expected to cool over all areas of the province by Friday.

    Special weather statements are also in effect in southern and central New Brunswick Wednesday morning.

    Environment Canada says a period of intense rainfall is expected until the mid morning.

    Up to 40 mm of rain is expected, though locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

    Prince Edward Island

    All of P.E.I. is under a heat warning Wednesday where the maximum daytime temperature is expected to reach 28 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 36.

    “Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast. Conditions are expected to cool on Friday,” the warning reads.

