Saint John Fire Department marks rescue service’s 50th year with new $1.4 million rig

The Saint John Fire Department is marking 50 years of having a dedicated rescue service in the city by welcoming a new $1.4 million rig to its fleet.

Nicknamed “Anywhere, Anytime,” the new truck officially hit the road last week.

Also known as “Rescue 4,” the new unit can respond to a number of different 911 calls, including:

structure fires

motor vehicle collisions

industrial incidents

Haz-Mat situations

medical emergencies

“This truck isn’t sitting at the station,” says Platoon Capt. Al McLeod. “It’s going all the time to different calls.”

“We’re doing high angled rescues, confined space rescues. This is also good for building collapses. We have all the tools to shore up a building and get in and facilitate a rescue.”

The new 2024 Typhoon Class pumper can hold up to 800 gallons of water and 25 gallons of foam.

“More tools are coming on the truck all the time,” says McLeod. “As times change, the tools have to change, the training has to change.”

The department’s very first rescue service 50 years ago was initially known as the “rescue squad,” before evolving into a heavy rescue apparatus in 1994.

The new rig, stationed out of Fire Station No. 4 in the city’s east side, replaces a 20-year-old rescue unit with nearly a half a million kilometres on it.

