Heat warnings issued for the Maritimes; remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to P.E.I., N.B.

Heat warnings have once again been issued for most of the Maritimes on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to hit around 30 C, with humidex making it feel more like 35 to 38 C.

Environment Canada provides tips on its website for tackling the hot weather, including:

Watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Limit direct sun exposure.

Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat and/or an umbrella.

Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies. Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space.

Special weather statements

Special weather statements warning of significant rainfall have been issued for Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick, except for northern-most sections.

As the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through southern Ontario, it will combine with a weather front moving in from the west. The merged system will bring rounds of rain and showers in the Maritimes Wednesday night and Thursday.

Environment Canada cautioned while intermittent, the additional moisture as a result of Beryl increases the risk of heavy rainfall rates. The agency goes on to state the system is being monitored and rainfall warnings may be required.

No statement related to Beryl had been issued for Nova Scotia as of Wednesday morning.

CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says that province could have more showery conditions Wednesday night and Thursday. There may still be a risk of isolated downpours and thunderstorms, especially for northern and eastern areas including Cape Breton.