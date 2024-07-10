Rainfall warnings issued as remnants of Hurricane Beryl head towards the Maritimes
A lake's worth of water still in Beryl
While the remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl are a shadow of its former strength when it comes to winds and waves, it still packs a tremendous amount of moisture.
Estimating an average of 40 mm of precipitable water available across a very approximate 1,000,000 square kilometres that the body of the storm covers gives a volume of 40 cubic kilometres worth of water. That is a volume of water on the scale of Bras d’Or Lake in Cape Breton, which has an approximate value of 32 cubic kilometre.
While not all that moisture will be squeezed out of the atmosphere in the form of rain, and what rain does come will be spread over a very large area as the remnants continue to move, it gives a rough idea of the high amount of moisture still contained within it.
The swirl of yellows, oranges, and reds in the eastern United States showing precipitable water available with the remnants of Beryl. (Source: Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison)
That increases the risk of heavy rain amounts and downpours. Rainfall warnings are in effect for southern Ontario, southern Quebec and flood watches have been issued in the state of Maine. Those areas are along the path of some of the heaviest rain expected.
Weather alerts have been issued for the Maritimes as well.
Rainfall warnings and statements for New Brunswick
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for much of New Brunswick with the exception of the northernmost areas of the province.
Areas under the rainfall warning are advised that rain arriving late Wednesday evening into Thursday will total 40 to 70 mm with 100 mm or more possible in the heaviest rain. The heaviest rain would be localized and in the form of downpours that could have rain rates as high as 20 to 40 mm per hour increasing the risk of flash flooding.
A special weather statement covers the southern-most area of New Brunswick. It cautions on the possibility of heavy downpours and significant rainfall accumulations. The area has been on the southern edge of the heaviest rain indicated on computer weather model guidance the last few days.
The heaviest rain finished for New Brunswick by Thursday afternoon.
The band of heaviest rain looks lined up to come squarely through New Brunswick, western Prince Edward Island, and possibly parts of Cape Breton Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall warnings and statements for Prince Edward Island
Prince County has been placed under a rainfall warning. Rain beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday evening totalling 40 to 60 mm, except 80 mm or more in the heaviest rain. Like New Brunswick the heaviest rain will be localized due to downpours contained within the system.
The remainder of the province is under a special weather statement. Computer guidance for the heavy rain expected has occasionally included Queens and Kings counties in the higher amounts over the last few days. Communities in those areas should be aware that heavier rain and downpours are still possible.
The heaviest rain should finish for Prince Edward Island by Thursday evening.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of the heavy rain and downpours possible with the remnants of Beryl.
Special weather statements for Nova Scotia
On Wednesday, most of Nova Scotia was indicated as being on the more showery side of Beryl.
Special weather statements are in effect for Inverness and Victoria Counties of Cape Breton. The statements cautioning that heavy rain could impact those areas late Wednesday night into Thursday. Downpours could contribute to some localized flooding.
For the rest of Nova Scotia, it is looking more likely that the inclement weather will be in the form of patchy showers and drizzle. There is a lot of moisture in the area currently due to the humid weather this week. Due to that, some isolated thunderstorms or downpours may still be possible within any occurring showers.
More details on the heat warnings issued for most of the Maritimes can be found here.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. Speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Canada warns of Russian 'bot farm' powered by AI spreading online disinformation
Canadian security officials are warning of a Russian propaganda campaign that is spreading online disinformation on social-media site X.
Renowned artist Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at age 89
Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89. Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.
BREAKING Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police co-ordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio commentator near London and that the suspect is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.
Defence attorney says 'Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting' at trial openings
A defence attorney told jurors Wednesday that the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was an "unspeakable tragedy" but that " Alec Baldwin committed no crime; he was an actor, acting."
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
Toronto is seeing torrential rain as Hurricane Beryl's remnants move over the city. Here is when it will stop
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
Ford says striking LCBO workers won’t get deal if union pushes to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery, corner stores
Premier Doug Ford says no deal will be reached with striking LCBO workers if the union representing employees continues to push to keep Ready-To-Drink cocktails out of grocery and convenience stores.
Man fell from subway platform after being assaulted by stranger: police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a subway platform in midtown Toronto earlier this week.
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
WEATHER Some all-time heat records Wednesday while other locations may see tennis ball-sized hail
Extreme heat is expected to be the dominant weather story in Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday.
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police co-ordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
Alberta set a new summer electricity usage record on Tuesday
Albertans used a record amount of electricity on Tuesday as temperatures climbed further past 30 C.
More auto insurers could exit Alberta without system reforms: DBRS
A major global credit rating agency says Alberta must come up with a "clear long-term solution" to its auto insurance woes or additional insurers will depart the province.
Non-life threatening injuries sustained in Anthony Henday Drive crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash that slowed down traffic on Anthony Henday Drive at Terwillegar Drive Wednesday morning.
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Air Canada must inform public that some Canadians are excluded from class action: Quebec judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered that a notice be made public informing Canadians that they may be excluded from a class action against Air Canada.The lawsuit aims to compensate disabled travellers forced to pay extra for attendant seats on domestic flights between Dec. 5, 2005, and Dec. 5, 2008. The action now only includes Quebec residents.
New research out of Quebec gives hope for rare childhood cancer therapy
A joint university study has found that a pathway to a therapy program against a rare and deadly pediatric brain tumour is now possible.
This Ottawa neighbourhood named as one of the best places to live in Canada
Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study. The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.
City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
'Future is exciting'; Southwold Township mayor expects population to double in next decade
A small township southwest of London, Ont. is transforming. Southwold Township has experienced 10 per cent growth in the past couple of years, and officials project the population to double in the next decade.
Increased OPP presence lowering fatal crashes in Huron County
If it feels like you've seen more police presence in Huron County over the past year and half, it's because there are more officers on the road.
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
'I just don't know what they're going to do now': 9 people displaced by fire
Eight international students and one friend were displaced by a fire on Tunbridge Road in Barrie.
Have Your Say: Barrie invites public feedback on how to spend photo radar revenue
The City of Barrie seeks feedback from residents on how to spend funds generated by its photo radar cameras.
Man dies 10 days after Ramara crash
Severn Township man dies 10 days after crash in Ramara Township in June.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
-
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
Rental rates in Windsor below average in Canada: report
A new report suggests Windsor's average rental rates are below the average across Canada.
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store reopens Wednesday
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor has reopened after being temporarily closed.
Dakota Family Foods closing after nearly two decades
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Little free Blockbuster set up in Winnipeg
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
Co-op investigating allegations of stolen data related to cyberattack
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) says it's aware of statements made online claiming hackers are threatening to release sensitive data stolen from the company.
B.C. man dead following rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask.
One man is dead following a rollover on Highway 13 near Shaunavon, Sask. on Tuesday.
Rider fans raised almost 30,000 pounds of food for the Regina Food Bank through the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Food Drive.
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
Shooting in Yaletown under investigation, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say they're investigating an early morning shooting in Yaletown Wednesday.
-
BREAKING Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed.
Cyclist struck, seriously injured in East Vancouver intersection
Authorities are investigating after a 53-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured while cycling through an East Vancouver intersection early Wednesday morning.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
B.C. pair denied $2K in compensation after strike-related WestJet flight cancellation
Two travellers whose plans were disrupted by a strike-related WestJet flight cancellation are entitled to a reimbursement of their hotel and meal expenses, but no additional compensation, B.C.’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.