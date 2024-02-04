Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, some schools have closed for Monday, with the list on closures and cancellations growing.
Snowfall warnings are still in effect Sunday for parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, with some parts expected to see an additional 30 to 50 centimetres of snow.
Environment Canada is forecasting an additional 15 to 25 centimetres of snow for central Nova Scotia. That area also has a blowing snow advisory, which warns of high winds blowing snow around causing poor visibility.
The Halifax Regional Municipality is asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary in order to allow crews to clear snow safely.
Areas of northern Nova Scotia are expected to see around 15 to 25 centimetres of snow which will continue into Monday, before tapering to flurries throughout the day. Environment Canada warns that conditions will deteriorate later Sunday, and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times of heavy and blowing snow.
Eastern Nova Scotia is expected to see the worse of it, as environment Canada says the area will see around 30 to 50 centimetres of snow, which will continue into Monday. Conditions are also expected to deteriorate further in the day Sunday, as winds and snowfall will intensify, and visibility will be reduced.
Cape Breton Police are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, as they say they have received multiple calls of stuck vehicles in roadways blocking snow removal and access for emergency vehicles.
Winter storm warnings have also been issued for Kings and Queens Counties in P.E.I., which is expected to see an additional 15 to 35 centimetres. The highest amounts of snowfall in that region is expected over eastern P.E.I., where they may see up to 35 centimetres. Parts of Queens County may only see 15 centimetres by Monday morning.
Travel
Halifax Transit suspended services until 12 p.m., including busses, ferries, and Access-A-Bus.
The parking ban in Halifax will also continue all day Sunday as crews work to clean up snow, and will continue overnight into Monday.
Transit services in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality were also cancelled all day Sunday due to the weather.
Power
Power outages have been scattered across the region, with the majority being in Nova Scotia.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power is reporting 79 active outages, leaving around 4,800 customers without power.
NB Power is reporting around 6 outages affecting around 94 customers as of 11:30 a.m., the majority of which are in Mirimichi, which would likely not be a result of the storm.
In P.E.I., Maritime Electric was reporting 74 outages as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Closures and cancellations
The by-election for District 19 in P.E.I. scheduled on Monday may be postponed if the conditions do not improve by Monday Morning.
The Halifax Shopping Centre, Sunnyside Mall, and Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia have all closed for the day Sunday.
Irving Shipbuilding has also closed all day and afternoon shifts for the day, with updates regarding back shift to come later Sunday evening.
Sunday’s game between Grand Falls Rapids and the Pictou Country Weeks Crushers at the Pictou County Wellness Centre has been postponed due to the weather.
The game Sunday between the Amherst Ramblers and Truro Bearcats at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre was also postponed to 7 p.m. on Tuesday due to the weather.
School closures
All HRCE schools will also be closed on Monday to allow for cleanup. All three locations of Edward Jost Children's Centre will be closed Monday as well.
Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax is closed Sunday, with all on-campus activities for the day beig cancelled.
NSCAD University has also decided to keep all campuses closed Sunday.
St. Francis Xavier has also decided to remain closed Sunday.
NSCC has closed a number of campuses, including the Institute of Technology, Ivany Campus, Aviation Institute, and Marconi Campus until Monday. The Pictou Campus has been closed until Tuesday.
All Cape Breton University location will be closed on Sunday.
The University of Prince Edward Island has remained closed for Sunday due to the weather, but the AVC Veterinary Teaching Hospital will remain open for emergencies.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
