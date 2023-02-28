'Hello, Jerry': Seinfeld to headline Halifax comedy festival

Giddy-up Halifax! The city is set to host an outdoor comedy festival featuring headliner Jerry Seinfeld.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is expanding to the East Coast this summer. The event will take place from Aug. 11 - 13 on the Garrison Grounds.

Serenity Now!

Actor, author, and stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld will head the show on Aug. 11.

Best known for his self-titled, Emmy award-winning sitcom “Seinfeld,” the comedian has been making people laugh for over four decades.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival to the East Coast this summer,” says Mike Anderson, president of Trixstar LIVE.

“Let alone having a comedy legend like Jerry Seinfeld kick things off for us.”

Yada, Yada, Yada

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. AST, starting at $69.

A portion of proceeds from festival ticket sales will be donated to the Halifax chapter of the Canadian Progress Club, a group of volunteers creating paths for those with special needs.