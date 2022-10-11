Help wanted: P.E.I. puts out call for contractors to help with Fiona-related repairs

Prince Edward Island is partnering with the province’s construction association to match residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in post-tropical storm Fiona with qualified contractors.

Thousands of P.E.I. homes and businesses were damaged in the storm, which made landfall in the Maritimes on Sept. 23.

The Construction Association of PEI is putting a call out to contractors on the island, and across Canada, to register with the organization so it can connect them with Islanders in need.

“This program will help connect Islanders with skilled, professionals in the construction sector to expedite repairs to homes and businesses across the province,” said Sam Sanderson, general manager of the Construction Association of Prince Edward Island, in a news release from the province.

Repairs could include water damage, leaking roofs and electrical damage, among others.

“Hurricane Fiona has devasted our Island communities and caused significant damage to many homes that need immediate attention before the weather turns colder,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Bloyce Thompson.

“Trying to find a skilled, professional contractor can be overwhelming and a worry that Islanders just don’t need during this time.”

P.E.I. says it will assist in covering travel expenses and accommodations for those who are willing to come to the province to help contractors make repairs.

Contractors must supply their business number, proof of liability insurance, and proof of workers compensation coverage.

They can contact the Construction Association of PEI by emailing contractors@capei.ca.

Islanders who are struggling to find a contractor to complete repairs can register with CAPEI by calling 1-902-370-4357 or emailing fionahelp@capei.ca.