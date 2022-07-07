Help Wanted: Volunteer firefighters needed in Cape Breton

There are plenty of help wanted signs on display in the Maritimes right now, but the need for a very skilled set of workers is bordering on desperate in Cape Breton.

There are not enough volunteer firefighters – as a blaze Thursday night illustrated.

The Albert Bridge Volunteer Fire Department currently has 29 members ready to respond to a fire call.

Chief Michael Hilliard says it’s a good number for the rural department, but they’re the exception.

“Cape Breton is no different than anywhere else the numbers have dropped off. It’s a different attitude for some people. The commitment is huge to become a volunteer fire fighter now of days.”

A call earlier this week in Mira Gut, N.S., required more manpower from neighbouring departments to fight the blaze, with some travelling nearly 30 minutes to the scene.

“When our numbers were down, the chief at the time setup an automatic aid group for Albert Bridge, that’s composed of Bateston, Albert Bridge, Mira Road, and Marion Bridge. So any structure fire in Albert Bridge we automatically have those other departments responding with us,” says Hilliard.

CBRM councillor Darren Bruckswaiger says Dominion, N.S., recently had more members join the volunteer fire department, which is crucial to keep the service going.

“Our volunteer fire departments are just excellent, without them our taxes would be through the roof in CBRM. Because of the great service they provide we're very fortunate.”

Hilliard says there is not one reason why numbers are down, but the qualifications to become a volunteer fire fighter have changed over the years.

“It’s not like the old days where you jumped on the truck and you left. Now there’s a lot of learning involved, a lot of behind the scenes training. We have level one training as well.”

Hilliard began his career more than 30 years ago to give back to the community and says for the right person it’s a fulfilling and rewarding opportunity.