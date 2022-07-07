Help Wanted: Volunteer firefighters needed in Cape Breton

Help Wanted: Volunteer firefighters needed in Cape Breton

CBRM councillor Darren Bruckswaiger says Dominion, N.S., recently had more members join the volunteer fire department, which is crucial to keep the service going. CBRM councillor Darren Bruckswaiger says Dominion, N.S., recently had more members join the volunteer fire department, which is crucial to keep the service going.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island