'Helping Ukraine to bloom again': N.B. florist raises $100,000 selling blue and yellow bouquets to help homeland

When war broke out in her home country, Ukrainian florist Oskana Posatska knew she had to do something.

“It was either moving back to Ukraine, taking care of parents,” says Posatska. “Protecting the country, or staying here and doing something very significant — raising money, helping any way we can.”

The owner of Galbraith Florist in east Saint John, N.B., decided to start a fundraiser selling bouquets of blue and yellow flowers — the colours of Ukraine’s flag — for $50 each in order to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Relief Fund.

“The idea of helping Ukraine to bloom again, this is what was circling around my head,” says Posatska.

The call was also put out for volunteers to come forward to help with the deliveries of the ‘Stand for Ukraine’ bouquets and more than a hundred people heeded that call — registering to take part in the effort.

“To see people coming in, offering words of encouragement, offering their time and of course donating and purchasing bouquets, it gives me goosebumps,” says volunteer Heather Whelan, who has been helping out since the start of the campaign.

To date, the fundraiser has raised more than $106,000 — much of which, Posatska says, has come from monetary donations — including $10,000 from a first-generation Canadian woman who emigrated from Ukraine.

“Even living here for all her life, she still represents herself as a Ukrainian and she wanted to give as much as possible back to her homeland, and it really touched my heart,” says Posatska.

All of the money donated will go to the National Bank of Ukraine, while the proceeds from the sales of the bouquets will go to the Red Cross.

The campaign is continuing and people can keep buying bouquets and contributing to the cause — and Posatska encourages everyone to help out however they can.

“Huge, huge thanks to all the volunteers,” says Potsatska. “I’m very proud to call you all my dear friends now, and to know that there are people who truly care in this community — it truly gives the hope for the future.”