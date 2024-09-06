Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday

A low-pressure system containing tropical levels of moisture is approaching the Maritimes from the south.

A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.

Heavy rain

Due to the system having some tropical characteristics, some of the rain will come in the form of downpours.

Nova Scotia looks most at risk for downpours with rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada calling for rain rates that could approach 25 mm/hr. I’ve found that the risk of localized flash flooding increases in that province when rain rates reach 20+ mm/hr.

The most widespread rain totals of 50 to 100 mm fare for Halifax County and the South Shore of Nova Scotia. A bullseye of 80 to near 100 mm are showing in the area between Liverpool and Bridgewater. Pockets of rain totals reaching 50 to 80 mm are also being indicated for Guysborough County, mainland Nova Scotia and Victoria County, Cape Breton. Those areas are currently under a special weather statement.

Parts of southern and eastern areas of New Brunswick as well as Prince Edward Island will largely see rain totals of 20 to 40 mm. There is a risk of localized downpours for those areas. In the event a downpour or two moves directly through a given community, localized rain totals could reach 50+ mm. That area of the Maritimes remains under a special weather statement as of noon Friday.

Most of the rain falls Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The most widespread, heavy rain is expected in the province of Nova Scotia.

High wind

Peak easterly wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h will develop for areas of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia exposed to the east on Saturday morning. Gusts away from the coastline will reach 40 to 60 km/h. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, gusts in northern Inverness County will reach 100+ km/h Saturday afternoon.

New Brunswick will mostly top out with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h. Peak gusts of 50 to 70 km/h will be possible in and on the Bay of Fundy coastline Saturday morning.

P.E.I. and the Magdalen Islands will see peak gusts of 50 to 70 km/h late Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.

No wind warnings were in effect as of noon Friday. Environment Canada is cautioning that some scattered utility outages are possible in the rainfall warnings and special weather statements. Wind will diminish Saturday evening and night across the Maritimes.

A gusty, easterly wind will accompany the rain. Gusts will generally be strongest on areas of the coast exposed to the east as well as at higher terrain.

Sunday showers

A second, separate weather front from the west moves across the Maritimes on Sunday.

That weather system is expected to bring the region scattered, intermittent showers to close the weekend.

Additional rain amounts in the showers should be mostly held in the range of two-to-10 mm.