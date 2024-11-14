High acuity encampment residents in Halifax posing unique challenge for service providers

Almost two weeks after an eviction notice deadline passed, about six people remain at the University Avenue tent encampment in Halifax.

“There are some people still there and we're continuing to work with the province and the service providers to find options,” says Max Chauvin, director of housing and homelessness for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“We do need people off of that site for winter because of snow and ice clearing operations.”

Chauvin says there is room at some of the shelters around the city but those models don't necessarily work for everyone.

“The option may not be structured in a way that supports their needs. They may have particular concerns or experiences that make it impossible for them to go inside,” Chauvin says.

At last count, there were still 150 people staying outside. That is a cause for concern for the CEO of the Spring Garden Road Area Business Association.

“At the recent safety information meeting that we had with the city, we just learned yesterday that the province has no plan to build a shelter for those with the highest acuity needs,” says Sue Uteck.

“When we look at University Avenue, we're down to approximately five or six people. There is no place for them to go for the winter and technically in reality, it means that the most vulnerable sector of the homelessness population is going to be left to fend for themselves for the winter.”

“There could be a variety of reasons why somebody chooses not to move indoors. Perhaps the supports aren't right for them, perhaps they have other concerns that we haven't been able to address in the short term,” adds Chauvin.

Chauvin says in the end, if somebody chooses to stay outside this winter, they will help them relocate to one of the city's other designated encampment sites.

