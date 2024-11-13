High winds led to Maritime power outages, school closures on Wednesday

High winds were behind a number of power outages across the Maritimes Wednesday morning and some school closures in parts of central Nova Scotia.

Outages

At 8 a.m., there were 23 active outages in Nova Scotia, affecting 700 customers. As of 5:30 p.m., there were 21 active outages affecting 244 customers.

Around 8 a.m. in New Brunswick, there were 16 outages affecting 185 NB Power customers. As of 5:30 p.m., there were seven outages affecting 90 customers.

And in P.E.I., there were 654 Maritime Electric customers without electricity around 7:30 a.m. At 5:30 p.m., there were only two customers without power.

There were also outages in parts of Halifax and Dartmouth Tuesday night, which impacted around 2,600 Nova Scotia Power customers. Electricity was restored to both areas before 10:30 p.m.

Schools

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education in Nova Scotia says the following schools were closed Wednesday due to the outages:

West Colchester Consolidated

Great Village Elementary

Advocate District

Travel

The Confederation Bridge began restricting traffic to certain vehicles Tuesday night. A post on the bridge’s website says the restrictions will be in place until the high wind situation changes.

The Tancook ferry cancelled service Wednesday morning. A post on the ferry’s X account says to watch for updates about the afternoon sailing.