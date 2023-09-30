Historic Mi’kmaq hockey stick on display in Windsor

Historian David Foster Carter is studying and showcasing a treasured hockey artifact.

Roughly two years ago, a collector from Ontario sent Carter a very old hockey stick.

“He wanted me to do an assessment on it,” said Carter, who then began a forensic, historic examination. “I believe that the stick is the oldest known Mi'kmaq hockey stick in existence.”

He says it was likely hand-made with a saw around 1896.

There are other interesting clues, one of which is a rounded handle.

“Which tells us a lot because most sticks, until around the 1890s were round handled,” said Carter, who added, the hockey stick is also an example of Indigenous craftsmanship from a long ago era.

“Back in the day, the Mi’kmaq were the most prolific and famous hockey stick makers.”

The hockey stick is now on display at Haliburton House in Windsor, N.S.

Carter says he will continue to study the stick and present his findings to the public.

“We wish we could keep it here longer, but at least we have it on display for now and we are thrilled with that,” said Windsor Hockey Heritage president Dan Boyd.

Boyd also said it’s a great opportunity to have this this piece of meaningful Indigenous history at the museum, and study the overall historic development of the hockey stick.

