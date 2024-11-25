Historic Nova Scotia lighthouse moved from cliff's edge due to erosion

A historic Nova Scotia lighthouse has been moved from the edge of the cliff it has called home for 151 years.

The Walton Lighthouse, which overlooks the Bay of Fundy in Walton, N.S., was moved 45 metres away from the cliff last Wednesday due to concerns about coastal erosion.

Nova Scotia Webcams, which has a camera focused on the lighthouse, captured a timelapse video of the move.

According to Nova Scotia Webcams, the Walton Lighthouse is the last original lighthouse in Hants County. It was built in 1873 at a cost of $620.

“It was once the brightest light on the Minas Basin in the upper Bay of Fundy,” says Nova Scotia Webcams in its description about the lighthouse online.

“Over the years it guided ships into Walton port where they loaded cargoes of pulpwood, gypsum and barite.”

Walton Harbour was a busy port in Nova Scotia in the 1950s but the shipping industry declined in the 1970s and the lighthouse was decommissioned. The Municipality of East Hants purchased the lighthouse, which was declared a heritage property, in 1992.

The Walton and Area Development Association currently maintains the lighthouse.

