HMCS Harry Dewolf returns home after inaugural four-month voyage

HMCS Harry deWolf heads from the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard on its way to being delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy dockyard in Halifax on Friday, July 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan HMCS Harry deWolf heads from the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard on its way to being delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy dockyard in Halifax on Friday, July 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Atlantic Top Stories