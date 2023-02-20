Holiday hours: What’s open and closed in the Maritimes Monday

Eight provinces are marking a regional holiday Monday, including all three Maritime provinces.

Prince Edward Island is celebrating Islanders Day, New Brunswick is Family Day, and Heritage Day in Nova Scotia.

Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes.

NOVA SCOTIA

Schools, universities, colleges, and daycare centres will mostly be closed Monday.

All Halifax-based transit and ferry services will be operating on holiday service.

Cape Breton transit services are not running Monday.

Waste Collection will not occur Monday.

All public libraries are closed.

Many recreational services are closed Monday. Residents seeking to attend are advised to call the facility ahead of plans.

All malls are closed.

Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth, N.S., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Larger grocery stores such as Walmart, Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys, and Costco are closed Monday.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart will be open with reduced hours.

NSLC stores are closed, however some agency stores may remain open.

Brewing companies such as Propeller, Garrison, Nine Locks, and Moosehead are open with adjusted store hours.

Private liquor stores such as RockHead, Harvest Wines and Spirits, Westside Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Bishops Cellar are open with adjusted hours.

Since Monday is a provincial holiday, federal services will continue to be offered. This includes:

Service Canada

Canada Post

NEW BRUNSWICK

All public schools, colleges, universities, and many child-care facilities are closed.

Many Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with reduced hours.

Grocery stores such as Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Walmart, and Costco will be closed.

NB Liquor Corporation stores will be closed, however, some may have adjusted hours.

All malls are closed.

Regular garbage pickup will continue as per usual across the province.

Transit services will continue.

Some recreational facilities are open Monday such us:

Moncton’s Polarfest

Some public rinks and swimming pools

Provincial services will be closed however, while federal ones remain open.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

All public schools, colleges, universities, and many child-care facilities are closed.

Many Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with specific hours.

Grocery stores including Walmart, Foodland, Sobeys, and Atlantic Superstore are closed.

All P.E.I. Liquor Commission and Cannabis stores are closed.

All malls are closed.

Public libraries are closed.

Usual garbage collection has been postponed to Saturday.

T3 transit will not be running.

All provincial offices are closed, but federal services will remain open.

Island residents are encouraged to call recreational facilities and restaurants ahead as only some may be open.