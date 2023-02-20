Holiday hours: What’s open and closed in the Maritimes Monday
Eight provinces are marking a regional holiday Monday, including all three Maritime provinces.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating Islanders Day, New Brunswick is Family Day, and Heritage Day in Nova Scotia.
Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Schools, universities, colleges, and daycare centres will mostly be closed Monday.
- All Halifax-based transit and ferry services will be operating on holiday service.
- Cape Breton transit services are not running Monday.
- Waste Collection will not occur Monday.
- All public libraries are closed.
- Many recreational services are closed Monday. Residents seeking to attend are advised to call the facility ahead of plans.
- All malls are closed.
- Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth, N.S., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Larger grocery stores such as Walmart, Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys, and Costco are closed Monday.
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart will be open with reduced hours.
- NSLC stores are closed, however some agency stores may remain open.
- Brewing companies such as Propeller, Garrison, Nine Locks, and Moosehead are open with adjusted store hours.
- Private liquor stores such as RockHead, Harvest Wines and Spirits, Westside Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Bishops Cellar are open with adjusted hours.
Since Monday is a provincial holiday, federal services will continue to be offered. This includes:
- Service Canada
- Canada Post
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All public schools, colleges, universities, and many child-care facilities are closed.
- Many Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with reduced hours.
- Grocery stores such as Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Walmart, and Costco will be closed.
- NB Liquor Corporation stores will be closed, however, some may have adjusted hours.
- All malls are closed.
- Regular garbage pickup will continue as per usual across the province.
- Transit services will continue.
Some recreational facilities are open Monday such us:
- Moncton’s Polarfest
- Some public rinks and swimming pools
- Provincial services will be closed however, while federal ones remain open.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All public schools, colleges, universities, and many child-care facilities are closed.
- Many Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open with specific hours.
- Grocery stores including Walmart, Foodland, Sobeys, and Atlantic Superstore are closed.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Commission and Cannabis stores are closed.
- All malls are closed.
- Public libraries are closed.
- Usual garbage collection has been postponed to Saturday.
- T3 transit will not be running.
- All provincial offices are closed, but federal services will remain open.
Island residents are encouraged to call recreational facilities and restaurants ahead as only some may be open.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter charges downgraded, cutting possible prison time
Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, reducing the possible prison time the Hollywood star may face for the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie 'Rust,' charging documents showed.
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
It's no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Man pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge marks 3rd such incident at station this year
The suspect in an attempted push at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday afternoon is still at large, according to police. The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 person dead after being pulled from fire at Brampton apartment building
One person has died in hospital after being pulled from a residential fire in Brampton.
Calgary
-
Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP
A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale
An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.
Montreal
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality: The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), has purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Group says many sexual assault victims in North Bay have to wait months for support
North Bay's sexual violence support centre, Amelia Rising, is facing a long backlog in wait times for victims seeking help.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London
No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.
-
Out-of-town driver stopped in London
An out-of-town driver had to find a ride home after being stopped by police in London. According to police, officers stopped the driver going 165 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on Wellington Road south near Westminster Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Stolen truck involved in North End crash rams police cruiser; driver arrested
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser before getting involved in a crash in the city’s North End.
-
Knives, bullets and scissors among items seized at Millennium Library
The City of Winnipeg has revealed what security guards have seized from people attempting to enter the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg since new security measures have been put in place.
-
Police search for suspects in string of bear spray attacks
Winnipeg police are searching for two unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of bear spray attacks.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Fire in Prince Albert exhibition grounds under investigation after horse stables damaged
A blaze ravaged the horse stables at the Prince Albert exhibition grounds on Sunday, according to the city’ fire department.
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
-
Winter storm, rainfall, strong winds: The weather behind public alerts for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver
Rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver is under a special weather statement.
-
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a British Columbia First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.
Regina
-
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkiye
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
-
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Vancouver Island
-
Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets
A Vancouver Island man who ran a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Ontario has been banned from B.C.'s financial markets by the provincial securities regulator.
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.