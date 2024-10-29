ATLANTIC
    • Holiday Parade of Lights to go ahead in Halifax after uncertainty

    The annual Holiday Parade of Lights will go ahead in Halifax this year after earlier uncertainty.

    The event, which is typically held in November, winds through the city’s downtown area with dozens of floats. Tens of thousands of people usually line the streets of Halifax for the popular event.

    SaltWire, Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain, was a longtime title sponsor of the parade. The company was sold to Toronto-based Postmedia earlier this year and the rights to the parade went with it.

    This year’s event will now be sponsored by Nova Scotia Power, according to a post on the Discover Halifax website.

    The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, and begin at 5 p.m. The route will start at the Cogswell Street roundabout and finish at Barrington and George streets.

    The route for the 2024 Nova Scotia Power Holiday Parade of Lights. (Source: discoverhalifaxns.com)

    As in years past, spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, packaged toys, or cash donations to be collected during the parade.

    As always, Santa is expected to make a special appearance.

    This year will mark the event’s 29th year.

