Home show returns to Moncton for its 32nd year

Picture from the home show in Moncton in 2018. (Courtesy: Facebook/Greater Moncton home show) Picture from the home show in Moncton in 2018. (Courtesy: Facebook/Greater Moncton home show)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting

    Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.

    Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island