Home show returns to Moncton for its 32nd year

MONCTON -

Making a return for the first time since 2019, the Greater Moncton Home Show hopes to welcome thousands this weekend.

“In the past we’ve had over 12,000 people come through our doors in a weekend and we’re hoping to not only have 12,000 but maybe exceed 12,000 this weekend,” said Shelly Johnson the coordinator with the Greater Moncton Home Show.

Back for it’s 32nd year, Johnson says there’s something for everyone this year including two celebrity guests from HGTV to help draw people in and provide essential information to visitors.

“We have Damon Bennett, he used to be on Mike Holmes show, he used to be his foreman and Paul LaFrance, he’s known as the deck guy,” she said. “Damon Bennett will be here on Saturday doing some seminars and Paul LaFrance will be here on Sunday doing some seminars.”

Johnson says there are also a number of other seminars available including one from NB Power called “Helping New Brunswickers Save Power at Home,” one on solar power and if it’s the right fit for you, and one from a local realtor who plans to talk about why the housing market has changed so much in just three years.

Right now there are about 110 booths signed up.

“Our exhibitors, they offer state of the art products, most innovative products and the latest trends that are in the marketplace,” said Johnson. “So if there’s a project that folks are looking to do there’s probably a vendor here, an exhibitor here that can help them.”

Adding, “three manufactures have homes in the show: Atlantic Mini Homes, Kent Homes and Westmorland Homes, which is a retailer of Maple Leaf Homes, so they all have homes in the show as well. So people will get to go through these homes and see what they can have in that market as well.”

The show will take place for three days at the Moncton Coliseum and there are a number of passes including a weekend pass for people who want to attend multiple days.

Johnson says there’s also a number of door prizes, including a hot tub and two tickets to the YQM festival in Dieppe later this year.

Doors are open Friday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

