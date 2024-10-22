Homeowner sees man breaking into home on living room camera: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a break-and-enter suspect was recently caught with help from a homeowner’s camera.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a man breaking into a home in the 500 block of Millidge Avenue around noon Sunday.

The owner of the home was away but could reportedly see someone on a camera in their living room.

Police say they could hear noise coming from the home when they arrived at the scene and saw a man inside putting items inside a bag.

The suspect spotted an officer watching him and then allegedly ran toward the back door of the home.

Police say he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The 29-year-old was charged with break and enter and resisting arrest.

Police say he also had multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

The man was held in custody and is due in court for a bail hearing Thursday morning.

