Horizon Health Network provides updated plans for Sussex, N.B., Emergency Department

It has been almost two full years since Horizon Health Network cut hours at the Sussex Health Centre Emergency Department, a change that was supposed to be temporary.

Hours have improved at the centre recently but the emergency department is only open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those with an emergency outside of those hours are forced to go to Moncton or Saint John, a 45-minute drive either way.

“Extremely frustrating,” says local resident Natasha Lalonde. “We have a growing community that has a big need for full coverage for medical care here, and it's well overdue.”



Officials with the health network were in Sussex earlier this week to meet with ER doctors and local leaders to update plans for the health centre.



The health network’s “innovative approach” will integrate nurse practitioners, advanced care paramedics, respiratory therapists, and virtual care to support physicians. Horizon hopes the changes will be enough to provide consistent access to emergency care for residents. Horizon says it is “aggressively” recruiting additional physician support for Sussex in hopes of restoring 24/7 service.

Greg Doiron, is Horizon’s VP Clinical Operations. He said in a news release that Horizon understands patients in the Sussex area expect reliable access to emergency services.

“The introduction of this new care model is not a replacement for physician coverage but a proactive measure to ensure that the Sussex ED remains available to the community to provide the care they need, even in the event of physician shortages,” Doiron said.



Horizon planning to have more education and engagement sessions with the community to ensure the model will work for the area, and hear the concerns that physicians or patients might have. None of the changes have been finalized.



Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said the reduced hours have been stressful for his community over the last two years. He says the importance of restoring this service is vital.



“We're seeing a huge amount of those who are coming to our hospital are actually from as far away as Moncton,” says Thorne. “Because the major centers are so clogged with people trying to get access to care they are turning to Sussex. I think that emphasizes the importance of our hospital and our emergency department.”



Horizon Health Network did not respond to a request for an interview.

