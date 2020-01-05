HALIFAX -- A family of three has been displaced after a fire caused damage to their home in Shippagan, New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, at around 2 p.m., the Shippagan Fire Department responded to a report of the fire. They say the fire was mostly confined to the basement of the bungalow the family was renting; however, smoke damage was present throughout the entire house.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting the woman and two adult children with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics.

No injuries were reported.