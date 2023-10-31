Housing group brings renters' troubles with corporate landlords to review panel
A national housing advocacy group delivered about 400 stories of renters' difficulties in dealing with large corporate landlords to federal offices in 10 Canadian cities on Monday.
The Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, or ACORN, held rallies in cities including Toronto, Halifax, Vancouver and Ottawa as they provided the testimonials to Liberal MPs and to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
The testimonials describe how tenants faced higher rents and -- in some cases -- poor maintenance after their rental units were taken over by real estate investment trusts.
The group made the deliveries as their national spokesperson, Tanya Burkart, joined with other advocacy groups providing testimony toan online federal review panel that is examining the impact of rental housing being bought up by large investment firms.
"ACORN would like the federal government to stop financialized landlords from buying more affordable housing and instead create an acquistion fund to allow non-profit, co-operative, land trust and tenant groups to purchase at-risk buildings when they come on the market," she told the panel.
The testimonials were also providedin August to the federal review panel, which will report to the federal housing minister next year.
In the document, one renter who lives in the Toronto suburb of North York wrote of dealing with "bed bugs, cockroaches, mice and peeling paint in the bathroom," and called for rent control so "we have a choice to move."
Another, living in New Westminster, B.C., wrote, "There no repairs unless it's absolutely necessary, like when my ceiling caved in three times since I've been here."
At a rally in Halifax, 65-year-old Heather Clark said she provided a testimonial hoping the federal review panel will make recommendations to the federal housing minister to address a lack of affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities.
"The province is relying on private, corporate builders to provide affordable housing and it's not working," she said.
Lisa Hayhurst, who also attended the Halifax rally, said her building is "not in great shape" since a large real estate corporation took over six years ago.
"I wanted to come out to let them know they can't get away with it," the 43-year-old said. "They have to be able to fix up their buildings."
According to a summary of reports prepared for the Federal Housing Advocate, which describes itself as an independent, non-partisan watchdog, financial firms began consolidating ownership of family housing in the late 1990s. Now, the largest financial firms in the country own an estimated 340,000 suites.
The report by Martine August, which was released last year, says institutions hold an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of multi-family rental units, "with consolidation increasing each year."
Brian Doucet, a professor of planning at the University of Waterloo, said in an interview that for too long Canadian governments have focused on building new housing stock, while "losing sight of the housing that already is affordable."
"This is mostly private housing being lost through demolition but also through evictions as corporations renovate the units and rent them out at higher rates," he said.
"Having tenants present these testimonials is hugely important because in policy and government discussions, if you don't have the numbers, it's almost like the problem doesn't exist," he said.
During her testimony before the federal review panel, Burkart said the testimonials showed that many tenants no longer even know who their landlord is, and many are facing potential evictions as their building owners look to bring in renters willing to pay more.
She gave the example of the rising rent at her own building in Brampton, Ont., which has been taken over by a real estate investment group.
"Lack of rent control gives massive incentives to evict long-term tenants," she told the three-person review panel, which has a mandate to examine the "financialization of purpose-built rental housing."
The National Housing Strategy Act, passed in 2019 by the Liberal government, recognized housing as a human right and committed Ottawa to take steps to further that goal. Review panels can be created under the act to examine "systemic housing issues" that obstruct this underlying goal.
Burkart told the panelists that Ottawa needs to bring its financial leverage into play to "mandate full rent control in all provinces and territories."
She also called for an immediate change to the Income Tax Act provisions that give real estate investment trusts exemptions, or else "require them to convert 20 per cent of each of their buildings to social housing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's economy flat in August, estimate suggests shrank in Q3
Statistics Canada says a preliminary estimate suggests the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter. The estimate came as the agency says the economy remained flat in August.
Spectre of inflation looms large as Canadians change how they celebrate Halloween
As Canadians battle ongoing inflation and 'shrinkflation,' Halloween festivities are taking a backseat for some families this year as the rising cost of living puts pressure on families.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
On her 18th birthday, Spain's Princess Leonor takes another step towards eventually becoming queen
The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, is to swear allegiance to the Constitution on her 18th birthday Tuesday, in a gala event that lays the groundwork for her eventual succession as queen when the time comes.
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
'A nightmare': $10K cheque sent to CRA stolen in mail, Ontario small business owner says
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died.
Calgary
-
Calgarians urged to keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Thousands of Calgary children will be out Tuesday night, dressed in their best costumes from goblins to ghouls to some of 2023's most popular costumes, such as Barbie, from the blockbuster movie this summer.
-
Man dead following crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP
A man died following a crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary on Monday evening.
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Montreal
-
Early REM trains delayed after maintenance equipment caught on tracks
It was a slow start for the REM after a piece of track maintenance equipment got stuck on the rail overnight.
-
Looking for donation ideas? Food banks need the usual -- and have a few requests
If you're thinking of donating to a food bank this year, organizations in Montreal say the usual non-perishables are always a winner. However, they admit a little love and curation can do wonders for individuals and families in need.
-
Golden Knights outlast Canadiens to win 3-2 in shootout
Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore scored in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Edmonton's Victoria Trail
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton Monday evening.
-
'Pandemic pet phenomenon' one explanation for surge in Edmonton dog attacks
The rise in pets purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic correlates with a dramatic annual increase in the number of dog attacks in the city, say local pet experts.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old child in 2021.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in the Temiskaming Shores area of northeastern Ontario, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
London
-
Home with Pride flag targeted five times
Video footage showed two men, one with a flash light at the end of the driveway and another man approaching the flag, ripping it down and running west towards Elm Street.
-
London police seek biggest budget increase in its history
The London Police Service is seeking a massive budget increase in the coming years to completely transform law enforcement in the city.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 33
A juror was released from the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial on Monday due to COVID-19, while a forensic psychiatrist testifying for the defence continued his testimony. Here’s what you missed.
Winnipeg
-
Man living in tent for three months struggles to find space in shelters
Space at homeless shelters in Winnipeg is quickly vanishing as the winter-like weather has caused a spike in demand.
-
Manitoba highways reopened after weather-related closures
A number of Manitoba highways, which were closed on Monday due to icy conditions, are now reopened.
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING NCC beginning Rideau Canal Skateway preparations after the season that never was
The National Capital Commission is starting work this week on an Ottawa staple that was sorely missed last winter.
-
Study finds Ottawa as one of the "rattiest" cities in Canada
A new study finds Ottawa is one of the top 10 cities in Canada for rodents in Canada, with the City of Toronto claiming the top spot for the second year in a row.
-
Spectre of inflation looms large as Canadians change how they celebrate Halloween
As Canadians battle ongoing inflation and 'shrinkflation,' Halloween festivities are taking a backseat for some families this year as the rising cost of living puts pressure on families.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's suburban office space outpaces downtown core
The City of Saskatoon is looking at ways to get more businesses downtown in an effort to make the area the hub of the city.
-
Saskatoon man raising money to buy bus and turn it into a warm-up space
A Saskatoon man is raising money to buy a school bus, where people can warm up on winter nights.
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon mother's 2021 homicide
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a 2021 homicide.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom fearful after judge turns kids over to fugitive ex-husband's wife
A Vancouver mother fears she may never see her kids again after a judge ordered them turned over to their stepmother, despite the fact their father is wanted on serious drug and weapons charges.
-
B.C. premier reacts to calls to lift carbon tax for home heating
The carbon tax dominated question period at the B.C. legislature Monday, with the Official Opposition, BC United, calling for the NDP to follow Ottawa’s lead and give homeowners a break on heating their homes this winter.
-
Jewish federation urges Vancouver college to fire instructor who praised Hamas attacks
In her remarks on the Vancouver Art Gallery steps, Dr. Natalie Knight called the October 7 attacks by Hamas that left 1,400 Israelis dead and hundreds more kidnapped, “the amazing, brilliant offensive waged on October 7.”
Regina
-
Sask. premier will remove carbon pricing on natural gas heating if feds don't expand current exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to end carbon pricing on natural gas heating – after the federal government said it will pause carbon pricing on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to homes
Saskatchewan residents adding a rental suite to their home could receive up to $35,000 from the province in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
-
Firearms incident in downtown Moose Jaw sees 18-year-old arrested
An 18-year-old man is in custody following an incident in Moose Jaw’s downtown core that saw a victim be taken to hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier reacts to calls to lift carbon tax for home heating
The carbon tax dominated question period at the B.C. legislature Monday, with the Official Opposition, BC United, calling for the NDP to follow Ottawa’s lead and give homeowners a break on heating their homes this winter.
-
B.C. commits to mandatory Holocaust education for Grade 10 students
British Columbia has plans to make Holocaust education mandatory for high school students with additions to Grade 10 curriculum coming in 2025.
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.