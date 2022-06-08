How a New Brunswick chef imports gourmet goose fat from France
If you've ever wanted a gourmet French fry, you need to see chef Thane Mallory at Gulliver's World Café in the Village of Gagetown, N.B.
"We have beautiful, beautiful potatoes and then the goose fat was something I became addicted to in France,” Mallory said.
“So I brought that in, and so the merlot ketchup that goes along with it, I had a chef in France and he merlot'd everything,” he said.
But since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s not been able to get his hands on the gourmet goose fat.
"When the pandemic hit, our supply chain with France to get goose fat just disappeared and just could not get goose fat, I tried for two years,” Mallory said.
“I would get partially there, and get the order online, and go through the process. Then I'd get this polite little email that was like ‘sorry we can't honour your order,’” he said.
But three weeks ago, he got a package through the U.K.’s Royal Mail, and goose fat fries are back on the menu.
"One lady came last Sunday and they sat down, and her table consumed four orders of them, and they drove all the way to the village to have french fries and a glass of wine,” Mallory said.
Chef Mallory has worked hard to find an import path, to make his triple-fried goose fat fries.
But he's not sure how long it will last with ever changing supply chain issues.
The fries are served with world class dip.
"Ah, the merlot ketchup, the merlot was the beginning of the idea but then I had to make sure that I brought it home, so it does have Crosby’s molasses,” Mallory said.
But there is a catch.
If you want your fries fried in goose fat from France, they’re only available by reservation at Gulliver’s World Café.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Student who survived Texas school shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
Marco Mendicino tries to clarify whether police asked for Emergencies Act
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is trying to clarify whether anyone outright asked the government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February, after his deputy minister told a committee the minister had been 'misunderstood' when he seemed to say police asked for the act to be used.
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
Man dies after shooting in Scarborough; multiple suspects sought
Toronto police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Calgary
-
Neighbour questions why 911 call deemed non-urgent after fatal dog attack
An alert resident trying to help an elderly neighbour, who was slumped against her garage door in a northwest alley after being attacked by three dogs on Sunday, says she requested an ambulance while on the phone with 911.
-
Alberta opioid deaths could still hit grim record despite decrease from December
While the province is cautiously pointing to month over month drops in opioid deaths, the overall numbers remain grim.
-
Last week for mutants on the street: HBO's The Last of Us wraps mega-million dollar Alberta shoot
Shooting of the HBO series The Last of Us is wrapping up after a 13 month run that began at the end of last April.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Legault's party isn't updating its website in English this election because it's 'too expensive'
The ruling party of Quebec, the CAQ, hasn't updated the English version of its website since Jan. 13, even in the midst of election season. They haven't forgotten, the CAQ said -- it's just too expensive.
Edmonton
-
Graphic warning: Wife, sister of man accused of killing girl in Edmonton testify
Two women told a murder trial that aliens, 5G technology, the government, and a spiritual awakening occupied a man's mind before he was charged in the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening
As of 7 p.m., a severe thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas. However, the risk of severe weather looks very low.
-
Drug use, loitering banned on Edmonton transit under bylaw amendment
Edmonton has amended the Conduct of Transit Passengers bylaw in hopes of making the service safer for commuters and employees.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay hairstylist offers free haircuts for those down on their luck
When cutting hair, Shawna Lafreniere listens to the stories her clients tell her. For the last two Wednesdays, she's been cutting and styling the hair of struggling people who are down on their luck.
-
Accelerated PSW program returns to colleges in the north to help with shortages
A program offering free training for personal support workers is again being offered province-wide as a way to meet the urgent demand for PSWs.
-
Large crowd as Canadian Mining Expo returns to in-person event in Timmins
The Canadian Mining Expo in Timmins has a little bit of something for anyone who wants to learn about mining.
London
-
LOVE YOU run back in person for My Sisters’ Place
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women is back in support of My Sisters’ Place in London.
-
Environment Canada issued special weather statement for London-Middlesex area
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas due to heavy showers Wednesday night.
-
Will St. Thomas’ industrial mega-site lure region’s next big employer?
St Thomas is hoping a mega-sized industrial property will attract the region’s next big industrial employer.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge
Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.
-
Canadian icon Fred Penner talks the dark origins of 'The Cat Came Back'
More than four decades ago Canadian kids were introduced to Fred Penner and his hit song 'The Cat Came Back' – but the original lyrics to the century-old folk tune had a pretty grim and violent message before the Canadian icon got hold of it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
-
Teen found guilty of murder in Ottawa Airbnb shooting
A teenager has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
Saskatoon council grants lease extension to downtown shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s temporary downtown wellness shelter is staying put after city council voted to extend its lease until next spring at a special council meeting.
Vancouver
-
'Outraged and distraught': Reaction to disabled B.C. woman’s approval for medically-assisted death
A B.C. woman speaking out about “deathcare” being easier to access than adequate healthcare is sending shockwaves throughout the country, with many saying her experience is a potent example of the slippery slope of expanding access to MAiD.
-
Graphic messages presented in trial of Amanda Todd's alleged cyberbully
Graphic online messages allegedly sent to Amanda Todd when she was just 14 years old were presented in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom Wednesday during the trial of her alleged cyberbully.
-
Surveillance footage doesn't show car running over Surrey mayor's foot: court documents
Court documents obtained by CTV News Vancouver Wednesday are shedding light into why police believe Mayor Doug McCallum lied when he said his foot was run over.
Regina
-
Safer and softer: Leibel Field to receive new turf
Leibel Field is set to receive a large improvement. The field is expected to have new turf in place by the beginning of August.
-
'Share our farm': Children take part in field trip to learn about agriculture
Over 100 children took a field trip to a farm near Norquay to participate in a program called Food Farm.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Vancouver Island
-
Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.
-
'Just can't believe it': Nanaimo restaurant patio destroyed overnight
The owner of the Breakfast Nook on Selby Street in downtown Nanaimo received a rude awaking Wednesday morning after someone destroyed her outdoor patio.
-
Langford mayor headed to Ukraine to deliver relief supplies
A team of volunteers from Langford, B.C. – including the city's mayor – is heading to war-torn Ukraine to deliver desperately needed supplies and support, with the help of a community campaign that's raised half a million dollars.