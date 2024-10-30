How do I vote in Nova Scotia's upcoming provincial election?

Nova Scotians are heading to the polls on Nov. 26. Here’s everything you need to know in order to cast your ballot in the provincial election.

How do I register?

By mail or email

Nova Scotians who need to register to vote can do so by mail or email by downloading the application form from Elections Nova Scotia’s website.

The completed form, as well as a copy of your ID, must be sent to Elections Nova Scotia by email at elections@novascotia.ca or mail to:

Manager, Information Systems and Technology

PO Box 2246

Halifax, NS B3J 3C8

Online voter registration service

People can also register themselves to vote online.

The online registration will take you through the steps to ensure you are able to vote in the upcoming provincial election. Once your registration is complete, your information may be used to register you with both Elections Nova Scotia and Elections Canada.

Already registered to vote

Residents who are registered to vote will automatically be mailed a voter information card.

To be on the Nova Scotia voters list and be able to vote in a provincial election, you must:

be a Canadian citizen

be at least 18 years old on election day

have lived in Nova Scotia for at least six months before the day an election is called

Not sure if you’re registered?

Anyone who doesn’t know if they’re registered to vote can check to see if their name is on the list and whether their information is accurate by contacting Elections Nova Scotia at 1-800-565-1504 or TTY 1-866-774-7074.

Elections Nova Scotia’s website says you will be asked to provide personal information, such as your date of birth, so it can determine whether you are indeed the elector wishing to check his/her information.

How do I vote?

During a provincial election, voters can choose to vote before election day or in-person on Nov. 26.

Early voting options include voting at a returning office, a community or advanced poll or by a write-in ballot.

During early voting, you are able to vote from anywhere in the province, meaning you can go to any voting location and cast a ballot for the candidates in your electoral district.

Elections Nova Scotia says early voting in-person at a returning office, community poll or advance poll is done by e-Ballot.

On election day, voters can vote at their assigned voting location, the returning office in their electoral district or by write-in ballot. All voting on election day is done by traditional paper ballots and not e-Ballots, according to Elections Nova Scotia.

Voting at a returning office

Nova Scotians can vote early at any returning office every day except Sunday, up to and including the Saturday before election day. Offices are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; they will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Thursday and Friday immediately before election day.

Elections Nova Scotia says on the Monday before election day, as well as election day itself, people can vote at the returning office in their electoral district or their assigned voting location.

Voting at a community or advance poll

Nova Scotians who want to vote early can visit community and advance polls. People can vote at any community or advance poll in the province between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.

Elections Nova Scotia says these polls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are closed on Sundays. Extended hours are offered the Thursday and Friday night immediately before election day.

Everyone’s voter information card will indicate where the closest community or advance poll is to you. This information can also be found by visiting Election Nova Scotia’s website or by calling them at 1 800 565 1504.

Vote in-person on election day

Nova Scotians can vote in-person on election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their assigned voting location or at the returning office in their electoral district.

Elections Nova Scotia says there are three ways to find out where your assigned voting location is during an election, including:

check the voter information card you receive in the mail

enter your postal code or address in the ‘Where do I vote?’ area on the Elections Nova Scotia website

call Elections Nova Scotia at 1 800 565 1504 or TTY 1 866 774 7074

A chart shows when and where to vote for the upcoming Nova Scotia provincial election. (Source: Elections Nova Scotia)

Early voting using e-ballot

All in-person early voting options use e-ballot, which allows voters to select the candidate of their choice on a secure tablet.

Step-by-step instructions on how the e-ballot process works can be found online.

Applying to vote with a write-in ballot

All voters can apply to vote using a write-in ballot.

Nova Scotians can vote with a write-in ballot many ways, including:

by mail

by agent

in person

by a home visit team

The application deadline for a write-in ballot by mail is Nov. 16, while the deadline for a write-in ballot in-person or by agent is Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.

All write-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day. Anyone who sends in a write-in ballot by mail must allow enough time for it to arrive and be counted on election day.

People can apply for a write-on ballot application online.

Voting from a residential centre

Returning officers make arrangements for visits on election day to seniors’ residences, long-term care facilities and other institutions with 10 or more resident electors.

For anyone who lives in a residential centre with fewer than 10 residents, your local returning officer will make arrangements with the administrator for a team to visit the facility to assist you to vote by write-in ballot before election day.

Voting at a university or community college

Many post-secondary students living in Nova Scotia may have two residences, including one when they’re at school and one when they’re not at school.

For the purpose of Nova Scotia provincial elections, students can choose one or the other as a principal residence when it comes to casting their vote.

Voting from hospital

Anyone who is temporarily in hospital during a Nova Scotia provincial election can vote by write-in ballot. Those in hospital can contact their local returning office for more information about voting.

Military voters posted outside of Nova Scotia

Qualified Nova Scotia voters who are away on duty aboard a ship, at a Canadian Forces base in Canada, or serving out of country can vote by write-in ballot.

Elections Nova Scotia says although the timelines for voting are tight, plans are in place to assist serving members in meeting them.