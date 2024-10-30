How do I vote in Nova Scotia's upcoming provincial election?
Nova Scotians are heading to the polls on Nov. 26. Here’s everything you need to know in order to cast your ballot in the provincial election.
How do I register?
By mail or email
Nova Scotians who need to register to vote can do so by mail or email by downloading the application form from Elections Nova Scotia’s website.
The completed form, as well as a copy of your ID, must be sent to Elections Nova Scotia by email at elections@novascotia.ca or mail to:
- Manager, Information Systems and Technology
- PO Box 2246
- Halifax, NS B3J 3C8
- Online voter registration service
People can also register themselves to vote online.
The online registration will take you through the steps to ensure you are able to vote in the upcoming provincial election. Once your registration is complete, your information may be used to register you with both Elections Nova Scotia and Elections Canada.
Already registered to vote
Residents who are registered to vote will automatically be mailed a voter information card.
To be on the Nova Scotia voters list and be able to vote in a provincial election, you must:
- be a Canadian citizen
- be at least 18 years old on election day
- have lived in Nova Scotia for at least six months before the day an election is called
Not sure if you’re registered?
Anyone who doesn’t know if they’re registered to vote can check to see if their name is on the list and whether their information is accurate by contacting Elections Nova Scotia at 1-800-565-1504 or TTY 1-866-774-7074.
Elections Nova Scotia’s website says you will be asked to provide personal information, such as your date of birth, so it can determine whether you are indeed the elector wishing to check his/her information.
How do I vote?
During a provincial election, voters can choose to vote before election day or in-person on Nov. 26.
Early voting options include voting at a returning office, a community or advanced poll or by a write-in ballot.
During early voting, you are able to vote from anywhere in the province, meaning you can go to any voting location and cast a ballot for the candidates in your electoral district.
Elections Nova Scotia says early voting in-person at a returning office, community poll or advance poll is done by e-Ballot.
On election day, voters can vote at their assigned voting location, the returning office in their electoral district or by write-in ballot. All voting on election day is done by traditional paper ballots and not e-Ballots, according to Elections Nova Scotia.
Voting at a returning office
Nova Scotians can vote early at any returning office every day except Sunday, up to and including the Saturday before election day. Offices are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; they will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Thursday and Friday immediately before election day.
Elections Nova Scotia says on the Monday before election day, as well as election day itself, people can vote at the returning office in their electoral district or their assigned voting location.
Voting at a community or advance poll
Nova Scotians who want to vote early can visit community and advance polls. People can vote at any community or advance poll in the province between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.
Elections Nova Scotia says these polls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are closed on Sundays. Extended hours are offered the Thursday and Friday night immediately before election day.
Everyone’s voter information card will indicate where the closest community or advance poll is to you. This information can also be found by visiting Election Nova Scotia’s website or by calling them at 1 800 565 1504.
Vote in-person on election day
Nova Scotians can vote in-person on election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their assigned voting location or at the returning office in their electoral district.
Elections Nova Scotia says there are three ways to find out where your assigned voting location is during an election, including:
- check the voter information card you receive in the mail
- enter your postal code or address in the ‘Where do I vote?’ area on the Elections Nova Scotia website
- call Elections Nova Scotia at 1 800 565 1504 or TTY 1 866 774 7074
A chart shows when and where to vote for the upcoming Nova Scotia provincial election. (Source: Elections Nova Scotia)
Early voting using e-ballot
All in-person early voting options use e-ballot, which allows voters to select the candidate of their choice on a secure tablet.
Step-by-step instructions on how the e-ballot process works can be found online.
Applying to vote with a write-in ballot
All voters can apply to vote using a write-in ballot.
Nova Scotians can vote with a write-in ballot many ways, including:
- by mail
- by agent
- in person
- by a home visit team
The application deadline for a write-in ballot by mail is Nov. 16, while the deadline for a write-in ballot in-person or by agent is Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.
All write-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day. Anyone who sends in a write-in ballot by mail must allow enough time for it to arrive and be counted on election day.
People can apply for a write-on ballot application online.
Voting from a residential centre
Returning officers make arrangements for visits on election day to seniors’ residences, long-term care facilities and other institutions with 10 or more resident electors.
For anyone who lives in a residential centre with fewer than 10 residents, your local returning officer will make arrangements with the administrator for a team to visit the facility to assist you to vote by write-in ballot before election day.
Voting at a university or community college
Many post-secondary students living in Nova Scotia may have two residences, including one when they’re at school and one when they’re not at school.
For the purpose of Nova Scotia provincial elections, students can choose one or the other as a principal residence when it comes to casting their vote.
Voting from hospital
Anyone who is temporarily in hospital during a Nova Scotia provincial election can vote by write-in ballot. Those in hospital can contact their local returning office for more information about voting.
Military voters posted outside of Nova Scotia
Qualified Nova Scotia voters who are away on duty aboard a ship, at a Canadian Forces base in Canada, or serving out of country can vote by write-in ballot.
Elections Nova Scotia says although the timelines for voting are tight, plans are in place to assist serving members in meeting them.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
A mother intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, police say
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
'Going behind his back': Tory MPs support federal housing program that Poilievre vowed to cancel
Five Conservative MPs have written letters to the Liberal housing minister asking him to grant their communities funding from a program that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre this week called disastrous and promised to cancel.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness
Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed the Canadian leg of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour, citing illness.
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
'Mysterious' four-legged creature spotted at night in Bristol Zoo
In a surprising discovery, Bristol Zoo's conservation team captured night vision footage of a 'mysterious' creature on zoo grounds.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I was trembling:' Brampton man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit has shrunk by $3.3 billion, but return to balance still two years away
Ontario’s deficit for 2024-25 has shrunk by $3.3 billion since the Ford government released the provincial budget earlier this year, and the province says it expects that deficit to flip to a larger-than-expected surplus within the next two years.
-
Police release video of Markham home invasion; 3 teens in custody
Three teens are in custody and two other suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion caught on camera in Markham this week, York Regional Police say.
Calgary
-
Quebec man allegedly brought women to Calgary to force them into the sex trade: ALERT
Police in Alberta have arrested a Quebec man on numerous charges related to human trafficking.
-
Human remains found in wooded area near Levern
Police are investigating after a body was found on the Blood Tribe First Nation.
-
Looming Canada Post strike creating anxiety for Calgary small businesses
The looming threat of a Canada Post strike is creating anxiety for some Calgary small business owners as any sort of slowdown in their shipments could mean thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
Edmonton
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
-
Traffic impacts the most common concern over potential river valley spa
The city and company behind a proposal for a thermal spa adjacent to Edmonton's river valley took questions about the project from Brander Gardens residents Tuesday night.
-
McDavid out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury: Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out injured for two to three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Alzheimer's patient plans to make an early request for medical assistance in dying
Quebec Alzheimer's patient Sandra Demontigny fought to have advanced medical assistance in dying (MAID) requests approved and she plans to request one in the coming months.
-
Montreal's Metro constables want to carry guns, but STM says there's no such plan
The union representing special constables in Montreal’s Metro wants its members to carry guns and stun guns after a rise in violent incidents, but the STM said it isn’t considering it.
-
New Quebec youth protection director appointed; minister links crisis to immigration
Lesley Hill was appointed Quebec Director of Youth Protection on Wednesday, replacing Catherine Lemay who resigned on Monday.
Ottawa
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building
Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
-
Ottawa city council passes motion to study 'bubble' bylaw, despite skepticism from councillors
Ottawa's city council voted on Wednesday to enable city staff to look into the feasibility of implementing a 'bubble bylaw' that could restrict demonstrations near certain community spaces, including schools and hospitals amid an increase in hate crimes.
London
-
'$5 million impact': Sarnia, Ont. predicting economic boom by hosting U17 World Hockey Challenge
Lambton County is about to be showcased worldwide over the next 10 days as it hosts the World U17 Hockey Challenge.
-
Have you checked your CO detector is working? Here's why it might be expiring this year
“As a volunteer firefighter myself, and going into homes, I’ll tell you it’s around 40 per cent don’t have working alarms, or don’t have any at all.”
-
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
Barrie
-
Complainant alleges years of control, exploitation in human trafficking case involving married couple
A woman claiming Lauriston and Amber Maloney exploited her while she lived and worked for the Essa Township couple continued her testimony on Wednesday, telling the court she was controlled for years.
-
Driver accused of speeding 146km/h through town charged with stunt driving
Provincial police charged a driver allegedly clocked speeding 76 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Amaranth Township on Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie invests millions to spur affordable housing developments
The City of Barrie is putting its money where councillor's mouths are with a major injection of cash for affordable housing.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Chelmsford residents celebrate $1M lottery win
Daniel and Rita Auger of Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury are celebrating after winning $1 million in the Sept. 17 Encore draw.
Kitchener
-
Eastbound Highway 401 near Townline Road in Cambridge closed
All lanes of Highway 401 are closed eastbound near Townline Road in Cambridge.
-
Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
-
Police investigating after man with gunshot wound goes to Guelph hospital
Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Guelph General Hospital on Monday.
Windsor
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
-
Windsorites staying on par with Halloween spending: Survey
Some Windsor residents will cut back their spending on Halloween. Others have said they will spend the same amount of money on Halloween candy and costumes as years past, despite a rocky economy.
-
video
video Tilbury couple spins their way to $225,000
A Tilbury couple has won a whopping $225,000 after winning the big spin on a Big Spin OLG scratch ticket.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
-
Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
-
'Nature is just amazing': Manitoba dog seen nursing kitten
A long-time animal foster said the recent behaviour of her dog and cat is something she had never witnessed.
Regina
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor
Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
Saskatoon
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
Vancouver
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
Carelessly discarded cigarette caused Vancouver fire that left 11 homeless
A carelessly discarded cigarette was the cause of a devastating fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood earlier this month, firefighters say.
-
Fatal 2021 helicopter crash on B.C.'s South Coast caused by rotors colliding, TSB says
Canada's Transportation Safety Board says the fatal crash of a British Columbia logging helicopter was caused when the chopper's rotor system broke up mid-flight.
Vancouver Island
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
-
'Comeback Kid' of B.C. election says NDP must adapt and build bridges
The New Democrat whose 27-vote, come-from-behind election victory is being credited with giving B.C. Premier David Eby a razor-thin majority says he's a bridge builder in his community and the party needs similar relationships across the province.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.