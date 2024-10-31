Nova Scotia election officials say no voter cards because of possible postal strike

ATLANTIC
    A sign marks a voting place for the Nova Scotia provincial election at the community centre in Granville Centre, N.S. on May 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A sign marks a voting place for the Nova Scotia provincial election at the community centre in Granville Centre, N.S. on May 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's chief electoral officer has decided not to distribute printed voter information cards ahead of the Nov. 26 provincial election because of a possible postal strike.

    Dorothy Rice issued a statement today confirming that eligible voters will not need a card to cast a ballot.

    Instead, they can bring some personal identification or they can swear an oath.

    The traditional voter information cards, which are typically sent by mail, would have told registered voters where and when they could vote on election day.

    That specific location can be found on the Elections Nova Scotia website by clicking on the tab marked, "Where do I vote?"

    The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced this week that its members had voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

