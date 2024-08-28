HRM will continue to provide shelter space at Halifax Forum through August 2025

Nova Scotia announced Wednesday people experiencing homelessness will continue to have 24/7 access to shelter space in the Halifax Forum’s multi-purpose centre, free of charge, for another year.

The province is spending $5.4 million to cover the costs associated with running the shelter, including staff, utilities, food, repairs, security and maintenance from Sept. 1 until the end of August 2025. In addition to providing the space, HRM will cover the costs of shelter, showers and in-kind property maintenance such as garbage collection and snow clearing. The budget includes increased security expenses.

Jill Balsar is the acting minister of Community Services. She said emergency options need to be available while longer-term transitional and supportive housing are being built.

“902 ManUp and HRM continue to be critical partners as we work together to support people experiencing homelessness in the city,” Balser said.

902 ManUp is a non-profit volunteer organization founded in 2016 in response to the increase in community violence. The organization is primarily dedicated to the advancement of Black Communities in Nova Scotia and the empowerment of young black males. They operate the shelter and provide on-site services and wraparound supports, including connection to housing support, health-care referrals, case management and peer mentorship.

“We will continue to provide a safe space for people and connect them to community as a grassroots organization,” said Marcus James, co-executive director and co-founder of 902 ManUp.

The emergency shelter has grown to 94 beds since it opened in January and is open to everyone.

Last fall, the government spent $3 million to cover start-up costs for the shelter. Municipal staff are working with Halifax Forum staff to address the impact on typical programming at forum.

“While we would like to see the Forum returned to general use, the priority at this time is to work with the Province to provide much-needed shelter to people who are unhoused,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

There are currently 527 shelter beds in Nova Scotia, with almost 400 in HRM. There are 800 supportive housing units in the province, with 617 created since the fall of 2021.

