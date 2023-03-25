Huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in N.S. Acadian community now up for sale

ST. BERNARD, N.S. -

A huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale.

St. Bernard Church officially closed last summer as the number of people attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building had fallen to about 30 to 40 people.

The building has been listed for $250,000, with realtors noting it contains over 8,000 blocks of granite in its construction and is among the largest churches in eastern Canada.

Suzanne Lefort, a former treasurer of the parish council, said it's been estimated -- while she was in her volunteer position -- that thorough repairs would cost over a million dollars for improvements to the roof, water system and the 28,000 cubic metre interior.

She also said it remains uncertain as of Saturday what precisely will happen to a very large crucifix behind the altar, but added the church's sacred objects are not part of the sale.

She said she hopes an investor purchases the building and gives it a fresh purpose that benefits the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.