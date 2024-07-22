Human remains found along river during search for missing man: N.B. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    The New Brunswick RCMP is trying to identifying human remains found along the shore of the Burnt Church River Sunday night.

    Neguac RCMP found the remains with help from the public around 6 p.m.

    Police say the remains were found in an “area of interest” during the search for a missing 33-year-old man from Burnt Church, who was last seen on July 16.

    Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the remains or the person’s cause of death.

    Their investigation continues.

