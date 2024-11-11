ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Human remains found in abandoned, burned vehicle in Pictou County

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    Police say they are investigating the discovery of human remains in a burned vehicle in Greenhill, N.S.

    Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned burned vehicle on MacLean Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

    Officers found human remains inside the vehicle.

    Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are considered suspicious.

    However, they say there is no evidence to suggest there is any risk to the public. They also say no additional information is available at this time.

    The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which is in the initial stages.

    The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, the RCMP’s Police Dog and Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the province’s Medical Examiner Service are also assisting with the investigation.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News