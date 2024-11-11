Human remains found in abandoned, burned vehicle in Pictou County

Police say they are investigating the discovery of human remains in a burned vehicle in Greenhill, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned burned vehicle on MacLean Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found human remains inside the vehicle.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are considered suspicious.

However, they say there is no evidence to suggest there is any risk to the public. They also say no additional information is available at this time.

The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which is in the initial stages.

The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, the RCMP’s Police Dog and Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the province’s Medical Examiner Service are also assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

