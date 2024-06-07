Human remains found near Reversing Falls in Saint John, N.B., identified as 57-year-old man

The Saint John Police Force says human remains found along the Saint John River Friday morning have been identified as 57-year-old George Touhakis.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a body in the water near Reversing Falls around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

The Saint John Police Force and Saint John Fire Department assisted in removing the remains from the water. The Saint John Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services, and the coroner were also called to the scene to investigate.

"The Saint John Police sends our condolences to the family and friends of George Touhakis at this most difficult time," reads the release.

Police did not provide the cause, manner, or time of death.

