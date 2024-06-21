Humidity falls but warmth remains; Rain ahead for the weekend

Records set

Dozens of new daily high temperature records were set for a June 20 in the Maritimes Thursday.

It is likely that many of the record highs on Wednesday and Thursday this week are top five or top 10 for all time hottest records in the month of June in the region.

New daily high temperature records set for a June 20th in the Maritimes on Thursday. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Humidity lower but still very warm

A cold front that crossed the Maritimes late Thursday into Friday morning was followed by less humid air brought in by a northerly wind.

Dew point temperatures, which is a measure of moisture in the air, fell in the single digits and low-teens for most of Friday. That is a fairly comfortable level by our summer standards. When the dew point temperatures climb into the high-teens and 20’s is when we get a more stifling feel to the air.

While humidity fell temperatures continued at or above seasonal for late June on Friday. Most highs are expected to reach 25 to 28 degrees with a few parts of northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton held in the low 20’s.

Dew point temperatures, a measure of moisture in the air, at a much more comfortable level Friday. The exception the southwest of corner of Nova Scotia which has lingered with some muggy air. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Weekend rain

A low pressure system travelling east of Cape Cod will bring scattered showers to coastal Charlotte County including Campobello and Grand Manan on Saturday. The same showers will also cross southwestern Nova Scotia, most likely for Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne Counties. Some rain amounts of one-to-five millimetres in the showers.

A larger low pressure system moving through southern Quebec brings a more widespread rain to the Maritimes Sunday into Monday.

During the day on Sunday the steadiest rain is expected in western New Brunswick with showers developing for other parts of the Maritimes. Sunday night will see the entire region with rain, drizzle, and fog. Rainy conditions continue into Monday morning.

New Brunswick easing to scattered showers on Monday. Periods of rain will continue for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Monday.

A good soaking of 20 to 40 mm looks likely for the region. Rain totals could finish lower in northern areas of New Brunswick. Pockets of totals as high as 40 to 80 mm are being indicated as possible within the general area of rain. It is too far into the forecast to single out locations that may have a higher chance of that heavier rain. I recommend checking in on your forecast Sunday in the event rainfall warnings are issued for some areas.

A soaking rain expected for most of the Maritimes Sunday into Monday. Pockets of heavier rain that could reach 40 to 80 mm indicated as possible. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)