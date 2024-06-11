Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event

Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.

The trio stopped by the Giant Tiger on Woodlawn Road, where the lineup of fans snaked around multiple stores.

“When I got to work this morning, there was two young fellas already at the front door. They said they drove overnight from Woodstock, N.B., and that was at six o’clock this morning,” said Scott Gouthro, with Giant Tiger.

“Oh, I’m just over the moon. Me and my friend watch them faithfully and I’m just so excited,” said one fan, who lined up to meet the boys.

The Trailer Park Boys were impressed with the turnout.

“Oh, it’s unbelievable. We didn’t know if there would be two people here, or whatever, but there’s like over a thousand people,” said Bubbles.

All six flavours of their potato chips are sold exclusively at Giant Tiger stores.

“They're iconic. Everyone knows who they are and they're Canadian. It's a great fit with Giant Tiger, we're a Canadian company,” said Gouthro.

The Trailer Park Boys launched their newest flavour of potato chips Tuesday, wavy plain, which also happens to be Ricky’s favourite. Fans can also try Dill Picknle, Fries ‘n’ Ketchup, Dressed All Over, Chicken Chips and Dirty Burger.