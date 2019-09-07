

CTV Atlantic





• Marine Atlantic Ferry crossings for 11:45am have been cancelled for Saturday. They are expected to provide an update on the status of the 11:45pm crossing.

• Northumberland Ferries say ferry crossings between PEI and Nova Scotia are cancelled for Saturday. Disruptions are also expected for Sunday September 8.

• Bay Ferries say all sailings for the MV Fundy Rose have been cancelled for Saturday.

• Halifax Transit says their buses, Access-A-Buses and ferry services will be suspended as of 12pm Saturday, with a tentative resumption time of no earlier than 12pm Sunday. T3 Transit on Prince Edward Island is operating on their regular schedule on Saturday. Codiac Transpo in Moncton says their buses are expected to run throughout the weekend. Kings Transit in Kentville finished service as of 12pm Saturday. Regular service will resume Monday, September 9.

• Nova Scotia 511 says Nova Scotia Highway 104 from Thomson Station to the Cobequid toll booth is closed as of 2pm Saturday.

• The Lahave Ferry and the Country Harbour Ferry has been suspened due to the weather. The Petit Passage Ferry and the Grand Passage Ferry has been suspened for eight hours as of 12:30pm Saturday.

• The Canso Causeway was initally reported to close at 2pm, but it remains open.

• The MacKay Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles as of 2pm. The Confederation Bridge has a wind warning advisory but remains open.

• All flights departing and arriving to Halifax Stanfield International Airport are cancelled until approximatley 6am Sunday September 8 - with the exception of Condor flight 2414 to Frankfurt which is departing at 4:30pm, three hours earlier than scheduled. Flights coming to and from the Saint John Airport are cancelled until Sunday morning. All flights at the Charlottetown Airport for Saturday are cancelled. Only one flight is arriving/departing the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Saturday afternoon - Air Canada Express Montreal flight 8909.

• Dalhousie's Halifax and Truro campuses as well as the University of King's College are closed on Saturday. Saint Mary's University in Halifax will be closed at 6am Saturday for the day. All NSCC campuses and sites, except the Truro residence, will be closed until 6am Monday. Mount Saint Vincent University will be closed on Saturday beginning at 6am. They say they will continue to monitor conditions for Sunday.

• Mic Mac Mall in Darmouth is closed all day Saturday with a tentative reopening of Sunday, September 8.

• Halifax Shopping Centre will be closed Saturday and will open regular hours Sunday, September 8 weather dependant.

• NSLC stores across HRM, the South Shore and Annapolis Valley are closing at 12pm Saturday. Tatamagouche will close at 2pm, Pictou County stores will close at 3pm and Springhill at 5pm. All Cape Breton stores will close at 4pm. Amherst Signature store and stores in Oxford and Parrsboro will close at 2pm. Antigonish, Sherbrooke, Canso, Guysborough, Aulds Cove and Mulgrave stores are closing at 3pm.

More updates to come...